These Popular Granola Bars Were Just Recalled For Metal Contamination

Known for making minimally processed foods with organic and nutrient-rich ingredients, MadeGood makes some of the healthiest store-bought granola products. Unfortunately, it has become the subject of a voluntary recall by the parent company Riverside Natural Foods. The issue is that there could be metal fragments in some of the brand's granola bars.

When pieces of metal are in food, there's the obvious danger of damaging teeth and suffering lacerations in the mouth and throat while chewing and swallowing. They can cause choking, allergic reactions, and damage to internal organs, too. Fortunately, MadeGood says that, despite receiving seven complaints, there have been no reported injuries from the "small, flat brush bristle." "We're initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the well-being of our valued customers."

Riverside has conducted a comprehensive investigation at the affected manufacturing facility to determine the cause. Plus, it has already corrected the issue and confirmed that its new processes won't have the same problem again.