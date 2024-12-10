These Popular Granola Bars Were Just Recalled For Metal Contamination
Known for making minimally processed foods with organic and nutrient-rich ingredients, MadeGood makes some of the healthiest store-bought granola products. Unfortunately, it has become the subject of a voluntary recall by the parent company Riverside Natural Foods. The issue is that there could be metal fragments in some of the brand's granola bars.
When pieces of metal are in food, there's the obvious danger of damaging teeth and suffering lacerations in the mouth and throat while chewing and swallowing. They can cause choking, allergic reactions, and damage to internal organs, too. Fortunately, MadeGood says that, despite receiving seven complaints, there have been no reported injuries from the "small, flat brush bristle." "We're initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution and commitment to the well-being of our valued customers."
Riverside has conducted a comprehensive investigation at the affected manufacturing facility to determine the cause. Plus, it has already corrected the issue and confirmed that its new processes won't have the same problem again.
Which granola bars are affected and what to do
To protect consumers who love their products, Riverside Natural Foods and MadeGood have released a list of the affected granola bars. Some of these include the regular-sized chocolate chip, mixed berry, chocolate drizzled birthday cake, and cookies and creme flavors, as well as the mini-sized Halloween chocolate chip and holiday sprinkles bars. It doesn't appear that any other MadeGood granola snacks are affected.
The companies say that all affected products were manufactured between January and November 2024. Since they have Best By Dates through 2025 and even into 2026, it's important to check the list for the affected UPCs.
If you happen to have any of these MadeGood bars in your kitchen, you can return the products to the store where you bought them for a full refund. Anyone who has already consumed the metal-contaminated bars doesn't need to worry because no injuries have been reported among the hundreds of millions of products sold. But if you're looking for a granola snack to replace them, consider making your own grab-and-go crispy granola bars.