Frozen Rosemary Can Turn Your Cocktail Into A Boozy Snow Globe

To start this trick, you'll first need full sprigs of fresh rosemary. Dried rosemary isn't going to work because you'll need a full sprig, and dried rosemary is usually just the leaves. Plus, fresh rosemary is going to have that bright green color of a real Christmas tree, which is going to make the snow-globe effect look more appealing.

Once you've got your rosemary, choose your drink glasses. Make sure they are tall enough to accommodate the height of the rosemary and are freezer-safe. Place the sprigs upside-down into your glasses and add roughly 1 inch of water, or just enough to cover the bottom of the rosemary. If you're having trouble keeping your rosemary upright, you can tie some string to the stem of the sprig and secure it across the top of the glass with tape to keep the rosemary upright.

With your rosemary sprig standing securely upright, pop the glasses into your freezer. Freeze until the water in the bottom of the glasses is frozen solid. Before you pour in the drink, give the glasses a rim of sugar to give the effect of snow, and you've now got cute little Christmas trees in your cocktail glasses.