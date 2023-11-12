A Pot Of Mulled Wine Is The Best Beverage For Any Winter Holiday Party

As with so many things, we have the Romans to thank for spiced wine. They drank mulled wine because they believed it staved off illness, but likely also because it was simply delicious. Mulled wine remained a popular drink in Europe for centuries but eventually lost favor — except in Scandinavia, where it practically became a cultural staple. The Swedes gave the world glögg, which turned the beverage into a spiced cognac drink with dried currants and almonds; this is probably most closely related to what we know today as mulled wine. By the late 19th century, glögg was inextricably tied to Christmas, and new regional variations spawned all over the world.

Today, people enjoy mulled wine in many forms. The kind most people know is made with red wine and sometimes a bit of brandy. But like all tried-and-true recipes, there are plenty of variations to enjoy. White mulled wine with elderflower liqueur is a nice, floral alternative if you don't love the red stuff. You can even mull a rosé with grapefruit and ginger instead of oranges, adding a little crème de cassis for a spirited blackcurrant twist. Mulled drinks can — and should — be enjoyed by all, even those who either aren't old enough to drink or simply choose not to. For these folks, try a non-alcoholic recipe that uses a mix of cranberry and apple juice in place of wine so that all your guests can enjoy the festivities.