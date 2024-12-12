Chrissy Teigen's Deviled Egg Trick Will Save You So Much Time

Beyond buying your eggs from the store, there are a few other tips you can implement to get truly perfect deviled eggs. If you've ever noticed that your perfect old-fashioned deviled eggs get weepy, Chrissy Teigen notes that she fluffs up her yolks quite a bit to help prevent this from happening. Plus, using pre-boiled eggs may also help with this, as weepiness can sometimes be due to not cooling them properly before you assemble the snack. On the other hand, pre-boiled eggs already come chilled with no need to worry about whether they're cool enough.

Teigen also notes that she hand-mixes her egg yolks. "I whip a lot of mayo into the yolk and then all the relish, and everything comes after," she explains. You could also make the creamiest deviled eggs by swapping that mayo for sour cream for an even richer dish, although Teigen notes that she keeps her recipe pretty classic.

Finally, Teigen explained that to ensure her eggs are perfectly piled with a yolk mixture, she likes to buy more eggs than she needs. That way, she can fill enough to make truly puffy, overfilled bites. With these expert tips, you'll be on the fast track to making delicious deviled eggs the next time you set out!