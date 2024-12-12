Chrissy Teigen's Deviled Egg Trick Will Save You So Much Time
During the holidays, you'll often need tasty appetizers to whet your guests' appetite before it's time for the main meal. Among some of the popular appetizer choices are classic deviled eggs, ideal for snacking on without filling up. The only trouble with deviled eggs is that they're quite time-consuming; you've got to boil the eggs, peel them, make the filling, and then stuff them. Plus, you've got to add a garnish to finalize things.
Luckily for you, Daily Meal spoke with Chrissy Teigen at a lunch event celebrating her collab Maison Boursin X Chrissy Teigen: No Occasion Required, and the cookbook author provided a quick deviled egg trick that can cut back on all that prep time. She explained, "Deviled eggs are an absolute must. I make those the day before." Plus, she adds that to save herself some time, she also buys the eggs pre-boiled.
Pre-boiled eggs saves you time and creates a beautiful result
The main reason why using pre-boiled eggs is such a good idea is, of course, that it can save you time. Just hard-boiling your eggs can take 10 to 12 minutes, which, while it doesn't sound like much time, can quickly add up if you've got other menu items to cook. What's more, even after the eggs are boiled, you'll still need to leave them in an ice bath for about 15 minutes to get them cold enough to start working with. That's half an hour of prep work cut out of your schedule just by buying the eggs ready to work with!
Beyond saving time, using pre-boiled eggs also produces a gorgeous-looking dish. Chrissy Teigen explains that "the yolk is perfect, and they're always centered, which is a big thing for deviled eggs." She adds that she learned to lay the package of eggs on its side for 24 hours to get a centered yolk, but this method is never reliable. That centered look makes the finished product look beautiful, but it also, as Tiegen notes, makes them easy to scoop out.
More tips to get the perfect deviled eggs
Beyond buying your eggs from the store, there are a few other tips you can implement to get truly perfect deviled eggs. If you've ever noticed that your perfect old-fashioned deviled eggs get weepy, Chrissy Teigen notes that she fluffs up her yolks quite a bit to help prevent this from happening. Plus, using pre-boiled eggs may also help with this, as weepiness can sometimes be due to not cooling them properly before you assemble the snack. On the other hand, pre-boiled eggs already come chilled with no need to worry about whether they're cool enough.
Teigen also notes that she hand-mixes her egg yolks. "I whip a lot of mayo into the yolk and then all the relish, and everything comes after," she explains. You could also make the creamiest deviled eggs by swapping that mayo for sour cream for an even richer dish, although Teigen notes that she keeps her recipe pretty classic.
Finally, Teigen explained that to ensure her eggs are perfectly piled with a yolk mixture, she likes to buy more eggs than she needs. That way, she can fill enough to make truly puffy, overfilled bites. With these expert tips, you'll be on the fast track to making delicious deviled eggs the next time you set out!