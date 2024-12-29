Kick Up The Umami In Your Cocktails With 2 Unexpected Ingredients

Are your homemade cocktails missing something special? Perhaps you've focused on balancing sweet, sour, and bitter flavors, but there's another taste element you've probably overlooked: umami. This rich, savory flavor can add that wow factor to not just foods, but beverages. To help us incorporate it into cocktails, we turned to David Muhs, co-owner and head bartender at Monkey Thief, a Pan-Asian cocktail bar in New York City where the owners aren't afraid to experiment with flavors.

With Asian influences strewn throughout, it's no wonder Monkey Thief's cocktails have an umami kick. But what exactly is umami? Umami is different than other salty or savory elements; it's an intensely satisfying flavor derived from the amino acid glutamate. Umami-rich foods include broth, cooked meats, and MSG (which works wonders in cocktails). But if you don't have MSG on hand, or prefer a different option, Muhs has some surprising suggestions. "I also think soy sauce and fish sauce are worth experimenting with."

If you're an adventurous mixologist, give these umami-rich sauces a whirl to add complexity to your drinks, but don't dump them into just any cocktail. Soy and fish sauce require the right combination of complementary flavors to work their magic.