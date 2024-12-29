Kick Up The Umami In Your Cocktails With 2 Unexpected Ingredients
Are your homemade cocktails missing something special? Perhaps you've focused on balancing sweet, sour, and bitter flavors, but there's another taste element you've probably overlooked: umami. This rich, savory flavor can add that wow factor to not just foods, but beverages. To help us incorporate it into cocktails, we turned to David Muhs, co-owner and head bartender at Monkey Thief, a Pan-Asian cocktail bar in New York City where the owners aren't afraid to experiment with flavors.
With Asian influences strewn throughout, it's no wonder Monkey Thief's cocktails have an umami kick. But what exactly is umami? Umami is different than other salty or savory elements; it's an intensely satisfying flavor derived from the amino acid glutamate. Umami-rich foods include broth, cooked meats, and MSG (which works wonders in cocktails). But if you don't have MSG on hand, or prefer a different option, Muhs has some surprising suggestions. "I also think soy sauce and fish sauce are worth experimenting with."
If you're an adventurous mixologist, give these umami-rich sauces a whirl to add complexity to your drinks, but don't dump them into just any cocktail. Soy and fish sauce require the right combination of complementary flavors to work their magic.
Using soy sauce in cocktails
We can see why David Muhs recommends soy sauce in cocktails. It's a readily available pantry staple, making it convenient for any home chef. It has a hint of sweetness and bitterness and a whole lot of umami. While it has a similar salty flavor to fish sauce, it lacks the actual fishiness, so soy sauce is the way to go if you prefer a less pungent option.
For one option, soy sauce instantly elevates bloody Mary cocktails. It can be used in place of or in addition to Worcestershire sauce, which also has that umami quality. However, Worcestershire sauce is traditionally made with anchovies, which many vegetarians aren't aware of. So if you're avoiding fish, soy sauce is the perfect replacement. It works particularly well in this spicy bloody Mary recipe, which will liven those taste buds. Similarly, soy sauce can be added to this chili-lime michelada cocktail for an umami boost.
If you're more of a martini person, soy sauce provides a delightful twist to the Martinez martini, which typically consists of gin, vermouth, and maraschino cherry liqueur. Adding soy sauce gives it an extra savory touch and crave-worthy quality. After all, umami is an element that keeps your taste buds wanting more. If you take it a step further and swap sake for the liquor in your martini, you'll have an even more Asian-inspired cocktail.
Using fish sauce in cocktails
Love briny flavors? Choose fish sauce over soy, but don't go overboard. A little bit goes a long way in salty cocktails, so start with a tiny dash and adjust to taste.
Those who love savory cocktails often have a pension for dirty martinis — and if you want to get fishy with it, go ahead! Soy sauce alone ups the umami factor of dirty or filthy martinis but a filthy, fishy martini with fish sauce sounds like a salt lover's dream. If you're feeling extra adventurous, salmon martinis are a real thing, and a few drops of fish sauce enhance those salmon notes.
Fish sauce also shines in cocktails with Asian-inspired ingredients. As David Muhs explains, "We add a few drops of fish sauce to our 'Same-Same but Different' cocktail to bring together a creamy, herbaceous sour inspired by a Vietnamese fish dish." The Same-Same but Different cocktail at his Sama Street restaurant combines blanco tequila, dill aquavit, turmeric, mint, and fish sauce. It's ideal for those craving a refreshing yet umami-packed drink.