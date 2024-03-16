Sake Is A Slept-On Ingredient Swap For An Elegant Martini

In recent years, the martini has entered something of a midlife crisis. Once branded by a humble combination of spirits with an optional splash of olive brine, the drink has evolved into a cocktail menu theme all its own, sporting variations that, some would argue, have gone too far. We wouldn't blame you if the sight of a filthy martini with a skewer of anchovies and pepperoncini left you pining for a simpler time before TikTok. (For the record, we happen to like them.)

On the other hand, the trend has given way to some inventive takes that enhance, rather than negate, the drink's essential elegance. Take the sakura martini, an elevated version of the saketini — the latter is thought to have been introduced at the 1964 World's Fair, according to a conversation between Alcohol Professor and Michael Anstendig, who co-authored "The Japanese Art of the Cocktail" with veteran bartender Masahiro Urushido, though Benihana's late founder, Rocky Aoki, also took credit for the vintage cocktail's creation. While both drinks use sake (the Japanese fermented rice alcohol) as a base, the sakura martini calls for maraschino cherry liqueur and a pickled cherry blossom, the national flower of Japan. Speaking with Grub Street in 2015, the drink's architect, Tokyo-born NYC bartender Kenta Goto, said, "I couldn't think of any other garnish that would be better for that type of drink." Even if you can't find that particular specialty ingredient, consider Goto's creation a sign to use sake in your next martini.