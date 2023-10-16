Can You Really Make A Decent Burger In A Waffle Iron?

Waffle irons have plenty of uses. The most notable is waffles, of course, but home cooks have become creative and started using them for other meals through the years. A crispy grilled cheese that's toasted to perfection or even cinnamon buns in the shape of mini waffles are two great ideas for this small kitchen appliance. But is it possible to make a burger in one? Surprisingly, yes.

With the rise of food blogs and social media, people have become more creative with what they prepare in their kitchen. And if you own a waffle iron, you're one step closer to the easiest-ever burger recipe. Depending on how many you want, you might have to make the burgers in multiple phases, but you can fit up to four patties inside one waffle iron. And going this route to cook your burgers means way less mess — you won't have to clean the grill or wash any pots and pans.