Can You Really Make A Decent Burger In A Waffle Iron?
Waffle irons have plenty of uses. The most notable is waffles, of course, but home cooks have become creative and started using them for other meals through the years. A crispy grilled cheese that's toasted to perfection or even cinnamon buns in the shape of mini waffles are two great ideas for this small kitchen appliance. But is it possible to make a burger in one? Surprisingly, yes.
With the rise of food blogs and social media, people have become more creative with what they prepare in their kitchen. And if you own a waffle iron, you're one step closer to the easiest-ever burger recipe. Depending on how many you want, you might have to make the burgers in multiple phases, but you can fit up to four patties inside one waffle iron. And going this route to cook your burgers means way less mess — you won't have to clean the grill or wash any pots and pans.
How to make a burger with your waffle iron
To create these waffle iron wonders, start with the meat of your choice and form each burger patty to fit one of the four sections of your waffle iron. Season the patties, then add them to a preheated waffle iron, where they'll cook for 8-10 minutes, depending on how well done you prefer. Ensure the iron covers each patty completely; you want the burgers to cook thoroughly.
Once the burgers are cooked, remove them from the grill and add cheese if desired; the cheese will melt as the patties rest. Then, top the buns with your burger patties and add any toppings of choice. Something to note: Waffle irons differ in size, so if you have a smaller iron, you might have to split the burgers up and cook two at a time (or just use the smaller iron for sliders!).
Tips for making the best waffle iron burger
Let the iron fully preheat when you cook your burger in a waffle iron. Otherwise, you could lengthen the cooking process. Don't open the iron while the burger is cooking, or you'll release the heat. Only open it once you think it's ready to go and check to ensure that the burger is at a safe internal temperature; you can use a meat thermometer to measure that the patty is at least 160 F.
For maximum flavor, use ground beef that is around 80% lean; this means it has more fat for extra richness. If desired, melt some butter on both sides of the iron before cooking to give that burger even more flavor; you can also top the buns with butter.
For a healthier alternative, you can use a much leaner beef; just season it well to help make up for that lack of flavor from the fat. Swap regular buns for whole wheat buns, and top the burger with a thin slice of cheese, plus veggies like lettuce and tomato.