The Eggnog Brand You Need To Avoid If You Want A Happy Holiday

Our taste buds are deeply connected to memories and traditions, which is why sipping a glass of eggnog can evoke all those holiday feels. But if we're being honest, not all eggnogs were created equal. Some have that smooth, luxurious mouthfeel, while others can have a nasty aftertaste. Ultimately, the holiday season is far too short to drink subpar eggnog. So, if you wanna know which brand to avoid, you've come to the right place.

Daily Meal tasted and ranked 13 different eggnogs, judging them on smell, color, taste, and texture. One brand stood out for all the wrong reasons: So Delicious Holiday Nog. This dairy-free brand uses coconut milk in place of the standard milk and heavy whipping cream. Mind you, we love coconut milk, but in this particular drink, it didn't deliver. Overall, the eggnog's smell was fine, but we found the color, flavor, and mouthfeel off-putting.

Out of all the eggnogs we tried, So Delicious Holiday Nog was our least favorite. If you've already purchased this underwhelming eggnog, no worries! Although we wouldn't drink it, you can always repurpose it since there are plenty of ways to use leftover eggnog. But when it comes to sipping festive drinks, there are far more eggcellent nogs out there.