The Eggnog Brand You Need To Avoid If You Want A Happy Holiday
Our taste buds are deeply connected to memories and traditions, which is why sipping a glass of eggnog can evoke all those holiday feels. But if we're being honest, not all eggnogs were created equal. Some have that smooth, luxurious mouthfeel, while others can have a nasty aftertaste. Ultimately, the holiday season is far too short to drink subpar eggnog. So, if you wanna know which brand to avoid, you've come to the right place.
Daily Meal tasted and ranked 13 different eggnogs, judging them on smell, color, taste, and texture. One brand stood out for all the wrong reasons: So Delicious Holiday Nog. This dairy-free brand uses coconut milk in place of the standard milk and heavy whipping cream. Mind you, we love coconut milk, but in this particular drink, it didn't deliver. Overall, the eggnog's smell was fine, but we found the color, flavor, and mouthfeel off-putting.
Out of all the eggnogs we tried, So Delicious Holiday Nog was our least favorite. If you've already purchased this underwhelming eggnog, no worries! Although we wouldn't drink it, you can always repurpose it since there are plenty of ways to use leftover eggnog. But when it comes to sipping festive drinks, there are far more eggcellent nogs out there.
Why you should avoid So Delicious' Holiday Nog
Of course, taste is a matter of personal preference. But while many people may love this brand's eggnog, we found it unimpressive. For starters, it was a light brown color rather than that classic creamy white with golden undertones. When we took a sip, let's just say we didn't find it "so delicious." Instead, it was overwhelmingly sweet and had an offensive aftertaste.
One Amazon customer agreed with our sentiment, explaining, "I found it so sweet as to be undrinkable. Coconut cream ought to be sweet enough without a load of added cane sugar." Another Amazon shopper felt it lacked eggnog flavor, describing it as "watered-down milk with some spice." It seems switching up the ingredients didn't do this brand any favors. Traditional eggnog is made of sugar, eggs, milk, and heavy whipping cream mixed with warming spices like nutmeg and cinnamon. So Delicious' version uses coconut milk, sugar, and salt as the main ingredients. While it does have nutmeg and natural flavors, these spices are overpowered by the drink's sweetness.
At the end of the day, eggnog isn't just a delicious drink; it's an opportunity to embrace that festive spirit. It gives us that warm, cozy feeling of being surrounded by loved ones or sitting by a warm fire. Plus, the ritual of sharing it brings us closer together. However, forcing down subpar nog won't help the cause. So for a happier holiday, opt for a better brand.
Which eggnog brands to drink instead
Drinking eggnog feels like a special occasion, partly because it's such a unique beverage (when it's done right, of course). An ideal eggnog should have a smooth sweetness and a rich, velvety texture reminiscent of a liquid custard. Luckily, there are several brands that nail these classic eggnog qualities.
If you're sticking to plant-based beverages, we recommend opting for an almond milk eggnog. The top-scoring plant-based eggnog on our list was Almond Breeze Almondmilk Nog. While it does have an almond flavor and thinner consistency, it isn't overly sweet. As such, it makes a great base for adding ingredients to upgrade your eggnog. And lactose-free individuals don't have to miss out this winter since Lactaid makes surprisingly delicious eggnog.
However, the brand that topped our charts was Trader Joe's. The chain's classic Egg Nog was our favorite choice because it ticked all the boxes. The color and smell are immediately appetizing, and the first sip sealed the deal. Nothing beats this brand when it comes to its creamy texture and blend of spices. Plus, Trader Joe's also offers a tasty Light Egg Nog if you prefer less fat and calories.