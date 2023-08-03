The Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Milk Chocolate

Costco is a great place to get deals on giant boxes of cereal and pies that feed 14 people, but what really makes their customers super loyal is their own line of private-label products. The Kirkland Signature line was launched in 1995 with only 30 products, but these days there are more than 300 different in-house items, according to Motley Fool, many of which are cult favorites like olive oil, toilet paper, and of course their iconic hot dog. Kirkland products are produced in two different ways: Some are made in-house at Costco-owned production facilities, like their hot dogs, and some are made by brand-name companies and packaged as Kirkland products. Sometimes the products are labeled with the company's name right on the package, but a lot of others, like their milk chocolate, aren't as obvious. If you're a fan of Costco's milk chocolate treats, like their macadamia clusters (pictured above), you might not know that you're actually eating Blommer Chocolate Company products.

The American confectionery company was name-checked in an old issue of the Costco Connection newsletter, so it's probably safe to assume that anything with the Kirkland name that's made of milk chocolate probably came from Blommer.