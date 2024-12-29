The Perfect Way To Cut Tofu For All Your Grilling Needs

There are several ways to make tofu delicious — from using unexpected tofu marinade ingredients to air frying tofu to make it extra crispy. When handled correctly, a well-cooked tofu dish has the power to turn even the most stringent nay-sayers and meat lovers into fans. When it comes to grilling, as with meat, how your protein is cut affects how it cooks. In a Daily Meal exclusive, Nisha Vora, author of the New York Times Best Selling Cookbook "Big Vegan Flavor," shared the ins and outs of cutting tofu so it grills perfectly every time.

Grilled tofu should be tender and moist inside, with grill marks and slight charring for crispness on the outside. To get this balance right, Vora recommends cutting tofu either into slabs or cubes. "For slabs, cut your block of tofu into ⅓ inch slabs. These are sturdy enough to stay intact and develop good grill marks," she explains. "For skewers, cut the tofu into cubes, about 1 inch in size. These are large enough to stay juicy on the inside while getting crispy and charred on the outside."

Both shapes work well on the grill, but the one you choose should depend on what you're serving. And if you're looking for inspiration, Vora's book contains 150 recipes that will give you plenty of ideas for using those perfectly grilled tofu pieces. These tips work best for firm, non-silken tofu, as the silken variety is too delicate to grill.