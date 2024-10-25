What Is Pressing Tofu (And Why Should You Do It)?

To press or not to press, that is the question — at least where tofu is concerned. Tofu not only has a naturally high water content (about 80%) but it's also packed with water to maintain freshness. The tofu absorbs this excess water, making it almost sponge-like when you take it out of the container. Pressing it removes all of that excess water, giving you a firmer and drier texture. That's why for New York Times best-selling cookbook author Nisha Vora, whose second cookbook, "Big Vegan Flavor," released in September 2024, the answer to whether or not you should press your tofu is undoubtedly yes.

According to Vora, pressing tofu is a must if you want it to absorb a marinade properly. "Pressing removes excess water, allowing the tofu to soak up more of the flavors," she told us, adding, "If you skip this step, the water in the tofu will dilute the marinade, leaving you with bland tofu that won't crisp up as nicely when cooked."

Not pressing your tofu before you cook it is one of the many mistakes you can make when cooking tofu. We even recommend pressing tofu before immersing it in a liquid, like in a soup. You'll also want to remove the extra moisture before making a scramble since the excess water could prevent browning.