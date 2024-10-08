The Easy Store-Bought Shortcut For Delicious Lemon Bars

Lemon bars are one of those time-honored culinary gems for which the preparation feels cast in stone. For most standard recipes, before you layer on that tangy and tantalizing lemon curd, you'll make a shortbread crust from scratch. That means purchasing, weighing, and mixing the ingredients before baking the dough into a base for your bars. While this may not be the most complicated of crust recipes, it's still a step standing between you and citrusy satisfaction when the craving strikes.

Fortunately, there's a store-bought ingredient that'll have you serving up these tart squares in record time — and that's packaged sugar cookie dough. By converting this go-to product into your crust, you can simplify the process of making your classic lemon bars considerably, saving yourself time, energy, and the investment in multiple ingredients.

Additionally, this dough adds a little something on the flavor front that you may not have known you were missing in your lemon bars — a sweet contrast to the zippy filling, resulting in a sweet-tart balance of flavors. And if you're happy with how this little lemon bar twist turns out, you can find inspiration for other sweet treats, too.