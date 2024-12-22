One Common Question That's Never Worth Asking At A Wine Store

Instead of asking the salesperson at a wine store for their personal favorites, Doreen Winkler suggests getting recommendations based on the food you want to pair the wine with. To simplify things further, you can specify how much you'd like to spend on wine. Simply knowing your budget can help significantly narrow down your choices.

That said, price shouldn't be the only criterion. While many believe that the more expensive a bottle of wine is, the better it will be, the true value lies in how much you enjoy drinking it. This is particularly important when buying expensive wine. Winkler recommends not getting swayed by the price tag, saying, "It's about whether the person buying the wine enjoys it, not what the seller thinks, so if it's worth it to you at whatever price, then it's simply worth it."

Even if you're picking from Trader Joe's selection of surprisingly cheap wines, it's important to have an idea of what you're after. "Know your taste and ask the sales rep to help find something that's specific to you," advises Winkler. Exploring your palate and figuring out which type of wine you're partial to will invariably require some experimentation, so don't lose hope if a purchase doesn't live up to your expectations. Instead, lean on some go-to wine cocktails to use up underwhelming wines.