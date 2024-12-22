One Common Question That's Never Worth Asking At A Wine Store
Picking the right bottle of wine can be downright intimidating for someone new to the complexities of vintage, terroir, and Old World versus New World wines. Things can get even more stressful if the bottle you're considering purchasing is expensive or you're buying something to pair with a meal you're hosting. In an exclusive chat with Daily Meal, Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou wine store in New York City, gave us interesting insight on what not to ask at the wine store. "It's not always helpful to ask what the salesperson likes," says Winkler. "Maybe that person just started and hasn't built up their knowledge yet, or maybe they're crazy about a wine you don't like."
Winkler, who was named one of "America's Top Sommeliers" by Forbes, says it's also not ideal to ask about what's most popular. "Just because it's popular or the salesperson likes it doesn't mean that you will," adds Winkler. Wine is subjective to the person drinking it, which is important to keep in mind. Of course, if you are looking for a wine recommendation, joining a wine club is a great way to broaden your knowledge and an Orange Glou wine subscription will get you curated wines every month.
Use food pairing ideas to find wines that you'll enjoy
Instead of asking the salesperson at a wine store for their personal favorites, Doreen Winkler suggests getting recommendations based on the food you want to pair the wine with. To simplify things further, you can specify how much you'd like to spend on wine. Simply knowing your budget can help significantly narrow down your choices.
That said, price shouldn't be the only criterion. While many believe that the more expensive a bottle of wine is, the better it will be, the true value lies in how much you enjoy drinking it. This is particularly important when buying expensive wine. Winkler recommends not getting swayed by the price tag, saying, "It's about whether the person buying the wine enjoys it, not what the seller thinks, so if it's worth it to you at whatever price, then it's simply worth it."
Even if you're picking from Trader Joe's selection of surprisingly cheap wines, it's important to have an idea of what you're after. "Know your taste and ask the sales rep to help find something that's specific to you," advises Winkler. Exploring your palate and figuring out which type of wine you're partial to will invariably require some experimentation, so don't lose hope if a purchase doesn't live up to your expectations. Instead, lean on some go-to wine cocktails to use up underwhelming wines.