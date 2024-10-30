Go-To Cocktails To Mix Up With Your Bargain Wines

Did you find a great bargain on wine? If so, we can't blame you for stocking up. Mind you, purchasing wines you've never tried comes with some risk. You may open that bottle to discover it's not as palatable as you'd hope. Perhaps the wine is overly sweet or acidic, or so watered down it lacks flavor at all. So what should you do with the remainder of the bottle?

Truthfully, life's too short to drink bad wine — but that doesn't mean you should let those bargain bottles go to waste! Instead of tossing them down the drain, put that not-so-wonderful wine to good use by mixing it into a cocktail. After all, sipping wine should be enjoyable and if a wine can't hold its own, extra ingredients will balance the flavors. However, mixing the right cocktail is a skill and to discover the best recipes, we turned to Lexi Stephens, Sommelier and Owner of Lexi's Wine List.

Stephens understands the difference between cheap wines and value wines but also gets that, sometimes, people make mistakes. So if you've purchased a mediocre red, Stephens recommends using it in a "tinto de verano, which is a Spanish wine cocktail that involves red wine and Sprite." For a winter-friendly beverage, she notes that "mulled wine is great during the colder months." Luckily, this mulled wine recipe is strong and spiced, which is bound to enhance any bargain wine.