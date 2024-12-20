The Twisted Tea Flavor You Couldn't Pay Us To Try Again
With its many flavors, Twisted Tea is a classic. The crisp, refreshing, slightly sweet alcoholic drink has enhanced many sunny summer days spent with friends and loved ones. When it really comes down to it, what's not to like about a hard tea? The Daily Meal tried 11 of Twisted Tea's flavors and ranked them in terms of flavor. While the OG Twisted Tea stayed (rightfully) at the top of the list, there's one flavor from the brand that we won't be reaching into the cooler for; Extreme Lemon earned its place at the bottom of the barrel, with our reviewer saying you couldn't pay them to drink it again. Harsh, but true.
The Extreme Lemon downfall isn't unwarranted. Based on its taste, and comparison to other flavors, Extreme Lemon Twisted Tea is probably one of the last we'd reach for at the cookout. According to our reviewer, "This drink was horrible in all ways." The lemony taste isn't subtle and mellow — like a squeeze of a lemon in your hard tea, or even an Arnold Palmer — but is instead abrasive and medicinal. If we wanted to drink a Mike's Hard, we would've reached for that.
Twisted Tea Extreme Lemon is a bit too extreme
As noted in its name, the Extreme Lemon flavor comes from Twisted Tea's "Extreme" line — tall boys with 8% ABV, thanks to an extra punch of the brand's specially brewed malt-based alcohol. (The Extreme line also features a Blue Razz flavor, which our reviewer found only marginally better than Extreme Lemon, ranking it in second-to-last place.)
Part of the reason the Extreme line ranks so poorly, in general, is perhaps due to the increased ABV. The taste of alcohol in Extreme Lemon, in particular, is simply too much. Paired with the medicinal lemon flavor, the beverage is reminiscent of the lemony vodka we remember all too well from college. No thanks.
While we might skip on the Extreme Lemon, that doesn't mean it's not someone else's cup of (hard) tea. If you do choose to join us in skipping out on the Extreme Lemon, however, you're not missing much. Twisted Tea is a favorite in the hard tea market, and its other flavors (like the OG, Mango, and Half & Half) have that classic hard tea taste we all know and love.