The Twisted Tea Flavor You Couldn't Pay Us To Try Again

With its many flavors, Twisted Tea is a classic. The crisp, refreshing, slightly sweet alcoholic drink has enhanced many sunny summer days spent with friends and loved ones. When it really comes down to it, what's not to like about a hard tea? The Daily Meal tried 11 of Twisted Tea's flavors and ranked them in terms of flavor. While the OG Twisted Tea stayed (rightfully) at the top of the list, there's one flavor from the brand that we won't be reaching into the cooler for; Extreme Lemon earned its place at the bottom of the barrel, with our reviewer saying you couldn't pay them to drink it again. Harsh, but true.

The Extreme Lemon downfall isn't unwarranted. Based on its taste, and comparison to other flavors, Extreme Lemon Twisted Tea is probably one of the last we'd reach for at the cookout. According to our reviewer, "This drink was horrible in all ways." The lemony taste isn't subtle and mellow — like a squeeze of a lemon in your hard tea, or even an Arnold Palmer — but is instead abrasive and medicinal. If we wanted to drink a Mike's Hard, we would've reached for that.