How To Choose The Absolute Best Tofu For Grilling

Grilling is a great way to cook tofu because it infuses delicious flavor and texture into the soybean curd. Prepping is as important as the actual grilling, and there are a few common mistakes to watch out for when marinating tofu. Getting a perfectly cooked slab that's tender and juicy on the inside and has a flavorful smoky char on the outside starts with picking the right kind of tofu. While pan frying or even roasting tofu is more forgiving since you're cooking on a flat surface that can also hold additional flavoring ingredients like sauces, grilling requires careful planning. The piece of tofu being grilled should be sturdy enough to withstand being cooked on a grill yet porous enough to absorb the marinade and remain juicy. To help figure out the best tofu for grilling, we turned to Nisha Vora, author of the New York Times Best Selling Cookbook Big Vegan Flavor.

The good news is that there is a right kind of tofu for every cooking style, and when it comes to grilling, Vora recommends reaching for extra-firm tofu. Most supermarkets have at least half a dozen types of tofu — from silken to firm, extra firm, and even super firm (yes, extra firm and super firm are actually different types of tofu). Therefore, it's good to have a clear idea of where you plan on using the tofu before buying it.