The Best – And Worst – Types Of Tofu To Marinate

Many people think tofu is a love-it-or-hate-it type of food. But it might not be that simple — you might just be making certain mistakes with tofu that leave you with a mushy, flavorless meal. Marinating your tofu can help turn it into a vibrant, balanced protein packed full of flavor. But to get to that point, you've got to pick the right type of tofu to marinate.

The amount of options out there — even just the tofu selection at Aldi alone — might make the choice feel overwhelming. Daily Meal spoke exclusively to New York Times best-selling cookbook author Nisha Vora, who wrote "Big Vegan Flavor," to get some expert advice. The key takeaways? Choose extra-firm tofu for marinating, and don't reach for either soft or super-firm tofu (yes, extra-firm and super-firm tofu are different).

"[Extra-firm] has less water than softer varieties, allowing it to absorb more of the marinade while holding its shape during marinating and cooking," Vora says. "This gives you that perfect balance of a chewy interior and crisp exterior when cooked."