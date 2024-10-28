The Best – And Worst – Types Of Tofu To Marinate
Many people think tofu is a love-it-or-hate-it type of food. But it might not be that simple — you might just be making certain mistakes with tofu that leave you with a mushy, flavorless meal. Marinating your tofu can help turn it into a vibrant, balanced protein packed full of flavor. But to get to that point, you've got to pick the right type of tofu to marinate.
The amount of options out there — even just the tofu selection at Aldi alone — might make the choice feel overwhelming. Daily Meal spoke exclusively to New York Times best-selling cookbook author Nisha Vora, who wrote "Big Vegan Flavor," to get some expert advice. The key takeaways? Choose extra-firm tofu for marinating, and don't reach for either soft or super-firm tofu (yes, extra-firm and super-firm tofu are different).
"[Extra-firm] has less water than softer varieties, allowing it to absorb more of the marinade while holding its shape during marinating and cooking," Vora says. "This gives you that perfect balance of a chewy interior and crisp exterior when cooked."
Why your tofu choice matters
Tofu is made from soybeans, water, and a coagulant, and is categorized by a range of how tightly packed it is. Soft tofu or silken tofu can be good replacements for egg or dairy products in baked goods, and medium tofu can be good for soups. Because of water content and density, firm or extra-firm tofu works well as a marinated protein in various stir-fried or pan-fried dishes.
While tofu itself doesn't boast much flavor, certain kinds will easily absorb sauce or spices – which is why marinating it makes such a big difference. Before marinating or coating your tofu in sauce and seasonings, it's also a good idea to press it to dry the surface and squeeze out extra moisture.
Read the label carefully when choosing your tofu. According to Nisha Vora, super-firm (a high-protein tofu) is too dense for effective marinating. "It doesn't absorb as much marinade, meaning the flavor won't penetrate as deeply," Vora says. On the other hand, she notes that silken or soft tofu are both too delicate, and prone to breaking apart in your marinade.
Feeling inspired to give tofu another shot? Try this crispy garlic sauce tofu marinade for the best chance at finding a new appreciation for the soy-based protein.