Don't Make The Most Common Mistakes When Marinating Tofu

Tofu is an amazingly versatile ingredient, able to be used in a stunning variety of recipes. The only downside to tofu is in its basic state, it doesn't have much flavor to speak of. That's why it's the perfect candidate for a marinade. However, there are some common mistakes that many home cooks make when it comes to marinating tofu. To help you avoid these, Daily Meal spoke with Nisha Vora, the New York Times best-selling cookbook author of Big Vegan Flavor, who gave us some exclusive guidance.

Both of her major points are derived from tofu being stored in water. The first mistake she calls out is "not removing the excess water in the tofu. Tofu is very watery, so if you just marinate a drained block of tofu, the excess water will not only dilute the flavor of the marinade but it will also prevent the tofu from being able to absorb maximum flavor from the marinade." The second mistake? "Using a watery or liquid-heavy marinade. It will slip right off the tofu and will prevent the tofu from crisping up when cooked," says Vora.