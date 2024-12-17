Why Louisiana Brand Original Hot Sauce Is One Of The Unhealthiest Options

Hot sauces are great for packing a lot of flavor into just a few drops, and oftentimes, part of how they deliver that flavor is through sodium. But not all brands are equal on the sodium front. One label, Louisiana Brand Original hot sauce, packs a whopping 200 milligrams of sodium per one teaspoon serving.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, hot sauces typically have around 124 milligrams of sodium per teaspoon. This makes Louisiana Brand Original hot sauce approximately 61% higher than the typical hot sauce. One serving of Louisiana Brand Original hot sauce accounts for about 9% of the USDA's daily recommended sodium intake for adults.

Sodium is an essential part of a balanced diet, and its most common edible form — salt — is part of what makes food delicious. But diets that are chronically too high in sodium can cause some major health issues, including high blood pressure, kidney disease, stroke, and heart failure. In moderation, Louisiana Brand hot sauce is fine, but you may not want to douse every meal in it if you're watching your sodium intake.