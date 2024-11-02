Gordon Ramsay Swears By This 5-Ingredient Spice Blend For Fried Chicken

Perfect fried chicken is all about layers. To create a taste that makes you want to sink your choppers into a leg of golden fried chicken that is perfectly crunchy and seasoned on the outside and succulent and flavorful on the inside, each phase of making this comfort food impacts what your taste buds will experience. No one knows this better than Gordon Ramsay, and that's why he uses a 5-ingredient spice blend to give it a tasty kick.

Per a YouTube video, after bathing his chicken pieces in a bath of seasoned buttermilk, he dredges it in seasoned flour. The "Hell's Kitchen" host first adds a little salt and pepper combo to the flour, followed by some smoked paprika, cayenne pepper, and garlic powder. He mixes everything together before dredging his pieces of chicken in it, creating a delicious outer coating for fried chicken. Gordon notes that the smoked paprika gives it a "little bit of sort of maintenance" while the cayenne pepper adds a little kick. The garlic powder adds both fragrance and a sweet, savory bite.