What Exactly Is Grain Alcohol And Can You Drink It?

In the world of alcoholic drinks, one option stands tall above the rest: Grain alcohol. Many liquors, like vodka, gin, or whiskey, start with grains, but the term "grain alcohol" has come to refer to something else entirely. This is a subset of super-strength clear liquors with an ABV way above what you'd expect in a standard drink. Grain alcohols are some of the strongest liquors out there today, and what might surprise you is that you can stroll into your local liquor store and pick up a bottle pretty easily. Seems like a good idea, right? Why waste time buying a 40% ABV vodka when you can grab a 95% ABV bottle of Everclear? Well, because drinking grain alcohol is not like drinking other alcohols, that's why.

The immense strength of these liquors is a blessing and a curse, and trying to drink them in the same way that you would another alcohol may cause you some serious harm. To understand why that's the case, we decided to get some experts to weigh in on all things grain alcohol. So we spoke to Billy Busch, founder of the Busch Family Brewing & Distilling Company, and Justin Stiefel, CEO & Master Distiller at Heritage Distilling Company, to get the lowdown.