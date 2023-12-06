What Is Limoncello And How Is It Made?

If you've ever sipped on some limoncello, your mind likely immediately transported you to an al fresco bar overlooking Italy's Amalfi Coast or the beauty of Capri. This bright, lemony liqueur is symbolic of one of Italy's most beautiful areas, and its lemon flavor is a perfect blend of sweet and sour.

The liqueur's origins have mixed stories. Some say it was first created in Sorrento, while others say Amalfi or Capri. The most widely known origin story says it was born in Capri as the brainchild of a woman named Maria Antonia Farace. The trademark was later registered in 1988 by Massimo Canale, who was Farace's great-grandson. Since then, limoncello has made its way around the world.

While "limoncello" might signify any liqueur made with lemons, it's not the true, traditional limoncello unless it's made with lemons grown along the Amalfi Coast or on Capri (at least, that's what the locals will tell you).