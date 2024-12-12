Over 2 Million Stanley Mugs Were Just Recalled For A Dangerous Reason
There have been plenty of food recalls in 2024, but the latest notable recall is for a popular drinkware product. Stanley — the trendy company that sells insulated mugs, tumblers, and kitchenware — has just recalled two types of travel mugs due to a dangerous reason: a potential burn risk. The company issued a statement on the voluntary recall, detailing that it is recalling the 12 ounce and 16 ounce Switchback, as well as the 12, 16, and 20 ounce Trigger Action Travel Mugs.
According to the statement, the mugs were recalled "because the lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard." The recall follows 91 reports worldwide of the lid detaching, which resulted in 38 burn injuries. Of those 38, 11 individuals needed medical attention following the burn. Because of this, Stanley is asking its customers to stop using these mugs immediately and request a free replacement lid. This recall is the second burn-related recall to occur recently, following Aldi's recall of its Ambiano coffee maker.
What else to know about the recall — including how to know if you need a replacement lid
If you think that you may have a Switchback or a Trigger Action Travel Mug but you aren't sure, you can check the product identification number. Stanley listed all of the product identification numbers of the affected travel mugs in its statement for you to reference. The product identification number can be found on the bottom of your mug.
Stanley's website also has a section for you to input your product identification number to begin the process of requesting a new lid. If your number matches with one of the recalled items, then you'll be sent a free replacement lid (including free shipping). In the meantime, be sure to stop using your Switchback or Trigger Action mug to be safe — in fact, you may want to (at least temporarily) think about swapping out your Stanley mug for your Yeti tumbler.