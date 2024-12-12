Over 2 Million Stanley Mugs Were Just Recalled For A Dangerous Reason

There have been plenty of food recalls in 2024, but the latest notable recall is for a popular drinkware product. Stanley — the trendy company that sells insulated mugs, tumblers, and kitchenware — has just recalled two types of travel mugs due to a dangerous reason: a potential burn risk. The company issued a statement on the voluntary recall, detailing that it is recalling the 12 ounce and 16 ounce Switchback, as well as the 12, 16, and 20 ounce Trigger Action Travel Mugs.

According to the statement, the mugs were recalled "because the lid threads can shrink when exposed to heat and torque, causing the lid to detach during use, posing a burn hazard." The recall follows 91 reports worldwide of the lid detaching, which resulted in 38 burn injuries. Of those 38, 11 individuals needed medical attention following the burn. Because of this, Stanley is asking its customers to stop using these mugs immediately and request a free replacement lid. This recall is the second burn-related recall to occur recently, following Aldi's recall of its Ambiano coffee maker.