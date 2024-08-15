Aldi Is Recalling A Coffee Maker Over Possible Burn Hazard For Customers
As of August 15, 2024, The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a fast track recall of 28,000 units of Aldi's Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker. While Aldi is no stranger to food recalls, this coffee maker issue presents a different kind of danger to consumers, as it was reported that machine malfunctions could lead to painful burns. Multiple users who purchased the machines from the budget grocery store noticed hot water coming out of the top of the appliance, creating a major hazard. The Ambiano machine was priced at around $50 and sold at locations in 38 states and the District of Columbia between July and September of 2023.
Aldi is encouraging customers to stop the use of this product immediately and seek compensation. The Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker can be returned to stores for a full refund, or customers can safely dispose of the product themselves, following instructions given by the company, and report the disposal to its recall website. You can receive a $75 Aldi electronic gift card after registering your model.
Customers who have experienced injuries due to the Ambiano machines, or have further questions about the recall, can also call Aldi's customer contact number (1-888-770-7124) to report any incidents.
Customers report burns and even more mishaps while using this machine
According to the recall summary, Aldi received 25 reports of Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker malfunctions, and three customers were reportedly burned while using the machine. News of the coffee maker's potential burning is not the first time that customers have expressed concerns over its functioning.
Various models of the Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker have been offered on Aldi's shelves since 2018 as a sort of copycat product comparable to brands like Keurig and Nespresso. However, Aldi shoppers who opted for the budget coffee maker have reported major mishaps over the years. Users with a less-than-ideal experience took to Reddit to express their frustrations, reporting loud sounds while brewing, excessive splattering, and even machines that stop working completely after just a few months, as attested in another thread.
The most telling experience, however, can be found in a Facebook group called "Aldi Aisle of Shame Community." One user who purchased a lavender Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker in October of 2023 claimed that it "blew up" after just four days of use. The shopper wrote, "By blew up I mean, loud bang sound, pieces flying off, and smoking. It was quite scary honestly." The post doesn't speak about any injuries, but we cannot say the same for the three other customers mentioned in the recall fact sheet.