Aldi Is Recalling A Coffee Maker Over Possible Burn Hazard For Customers

As of August 15, 2024, The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has released a fast track recall of 28,000 units of Aldi's Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker. While Aldi is no stranger to food recalls, this coffee maker issue presents a different kind of danger to consumers, as it was reported that machine malfunctions could lead to painful burns. Multiple users who purchased the machines from the budget grocery store noticed hot water coming out of the top of the appliance, creating a major hazard. The Ambiano machine was priced at around $50 and sold at locations in 38 states and the District of Columbia between July and September of 2023.

Aldi is encouraging customers to stop the use of this product immediately and seek compensation. The Ambiano Single Serve Coffee Maker can be returned to stores for a full refund, or customers can safely dispose of the product themselves, following instructions given by the company, and report the disposal to its recall website. You can receive a $75 Aldi electronic gift card after registering your model.

Customers who have experienced injuries due to the Ambiano machines, or have further questions about the recall, can also call Aldi's customer contact number (1-888-770-7124) to report any incidents.