A Brazilian Grill Master's Top Tips For Grilling Vegetables
Grilled vegetables can be a flavorful part of any meal, any time of year, but they're difficult to perfect. Brazilian grill master and private chef Silvio Correa, owner of the private catering company Silvio's BBQ, has plenty of experience with grilled vegetables. In an interview with Daily Meal, Correa's gave us top tips for grilling vegetables good enough to serve for a holiday dinner, and they all revolve around maintaining and enhancing the veggies' natural moisture.
First, Correa marinates the vegetables, either in plain olive oil or a custom marinade. "This creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture and prevents them from drying out," he says. Salt is also key since it will help the vegetables retain their natural moisture and enhance their flavor.
It's important to remember that not all vegetables grill equally well. Once again, moisture is key. Some of the best vegetables to grill are naturally moist, such as sweet bell peppers, red onions, zucchini, and yellow squash. When wrapped in a charred exterior, the natural juiciness gives a pleasant, crunchy bite.
How to grill charred and juicy vegetables
Once you're ready to hit the grill, Chef Silvio Correa recommends larger vegetable slices cooked over a medium to high heat for a quick sear. Thicker vegetable cuts "reduce surface area exposure to heat," he says, meaning that they will take longer to dry out than thin cuts. Searing the vegetables over high heat will also lock in said moisture, much like searing a steak.
Also much like grilling some meats, Correa says to "baste the [vegetables] with a marinade or oil-based sauce halfway through grilling for added moisture and flavor." Even thicker, well-marinated cuts will benefit from this step. After basting, Correa recommends that you "remove the vegetables from the grill while they're still slightly firm to the touch" to avoid overcooking.
Even with Correa's tips, grilling a great vegetable can still be a bit tricky. Consider pre-cooking vegetables before grilling them. This way, you can do most of the cooking with an easier heat source, such as an oven, and only use the grill for that smoky, charred finishing touch.