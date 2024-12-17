A Brazilian Grill Master's Top Tips For Grilling Vegetables

Grilled vegetables can be a flavorful part of any meal, any time of year, but they're difficult to perfect. Brazilian grill master and private chef Silvio Correa, owner of the private catering company Silvio's BBQ, has plenty of experience with grilled vegetables. In an interview with Daily Meal, Correa's gave us top tips for grilling vegetables good enough to serve for a holiday dinner, and they all revolve around maintaining and enhancing the veggies' natural moisture.

First, Correa marinates the vegetables, either in plain olive oil or a custom marinade. "This creates a protective barrier that locks in moisture and prevents them from drying out," he says. Salt is also key since it will help the vegetables retain their natural moisture and enhance their flavor.

It's important to remember that not all vegetables grill equally well. Once again, moisture is key. Some of the best vegetables to grill are naturally moist, such as sweet bell peppers, red onions, zucchini, and yellow squash. When wrapped in a charred exterior, the natural juiciness gives a pleasant, crunchy bite.