Why Aren't Your Veggies Grilling Correctly? You're Skipping A Vital Step

Of course, precooking isn't necessary for every vegetable that goes on the grill. You don't need to precook tomatoes, mushrooms, or corn on the cob, as these vegetables cook relatively quickly. What you need to consider is the vegetable's firmness, regardless of whether it comes from a lack of water content or if it's particularly fibrous.

Take root vegetables and tubers, for example. Potatoes, beets, and carrots are quite firm and can be rather large or thick when left whole. If you want to grill them whole or in larger pieces, precooking is essential. Like when making potato salad, place these starchy veggies in a pot of cold water and bring to a simmer until they have softened slightly. This helps them cook evenly, so you don't end up with a burnt exterior and raw interior. Winter varieties of squash can also benefit from a bit of precooking when grilling them in large pieces.

Fibrous cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower work well with this technique too. These likely don't have to be cooked as long as root vegetables or tubers (which can take upwards of 20 minutes if grilled without precooking), but only blanched for less than 5 minutes, before a quick grill to achieve suitable char.