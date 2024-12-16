Snoop Dogg's 3-Ingredient Bacon Upgrade Is Decadence At Its Finest

Few individual cuts of meat are as celebrated as bacon. It's common to eat on, in, or with other foods and on its own as a savory or even sweet snack. But, it's easy to forget that bacon eaten on its own should be seasoned with something to get the best flavor out of the meat. Snoop Dogg has the perfect seasoning blend.

Billionaire's Bacon, a recipe from Snoop's cookbook "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen," calls for generously coating the bacon in a mixture of brown sugar, black pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes. The simple, three-note flavor combination makes for a delightfully spicy-sweet candied bacon.

Snoop's Billionaire's Bacon is the perfect appetizer, party tray snack, or anytime treat. He recommends cooking the bacon in the hottest part of the oven — on the top rack for most models — to aid in caramelization. If done correctly, once rested, each bite will have an irresistible crunch that's followed up by the heat of red pepper, and it's all cradled in a base of black pepper.