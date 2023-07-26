14 Bacon Hacks That You Need To Know

Making good bacon starts with bringing a quality product home from the store –- but once you get it safely into your kitchen, what next? That's when the dance to actually get it out of the package begins. Bacon typically comes in vacuum-sealed packs, which are designed to limit oxygen access to the meat, extending its lifespan and sealing in moisture. But there's no denying that those packs are fiddly to open, and once you've done so, the meat can dry out fast.

Luckily, thanks to this parchment paper hack for storing bacon, you'll never have to worry about substandard slices again. All you have to do is pull out a long piece of parchment paper, lay it out on your counter, and place your slices on it one by one. Then, roll up the entire thing lengthways so that your bacon pieces are rolling into small cylinders surrounded by parchment paper.

Once you've done this, you then have to cut between the rolled-up slices with scissors, making individual bacon packages. You can then pile them into a Ziploc bag and pop them in the freezer or keep them in the fridge if you're going to use them in the next few days. Wrapping the bacon in parchment paper before bagging it up keeps the slices from sticking together when you freeze them. Additionally, it provides an extra layer of protection from freezer burn, which can cause the meat to deteriorate.