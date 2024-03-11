Snoop Dogg's Chaotic Method For Perfectly Crispy Bacon Every Time

One of the best parts of bacon is its versatility. It can be used as a garnish for salads, soups, and appetizers or incorporated into dishes like pasta, pizza, and burgers to add a crispy and savory element. If your go-to technique for cooking crispy bacon has always been to separate the slices and lay them flat in a skillet or on a baking sheet, you're about to be blown away by Snoop Dogg's chaotic method for achieving peak crispiness: Cooking it all in one clump.

That's right, the rapper-turned-food aficionado and Martha Stewart's BFF is upending everything we know about preparing this beloved breakfast staple. Forget laying out individual strips and then painstakingly flipping them over halfway through cooking. Snoop's unconventional method, as detailed by author — and longtime Stewart employee –Jess Damuck in her book "Salad Freak," involves simply dumping the entire package of bacon in a skillet and using tongs to stir it around occasionally for about 15 minutes. The bacon cooks in its own fat and crinkles into curls with this method. This curly texture makes for a perfectly crunchy bite once the grease is drained off.