Snoop Dogg's Chaotic Method For Perfectly Crispy Bacon Every Time
One of the best parts of bacon is its versatility. It can be used as a garnish for salads, soups, and appetizers or incorporated into dishes like pasta, pizza, and burgers to add a crispy and savory element. If your go-to technique for cooking crispy bacon has always been to separate the slices and lay them flat in a skillet or on a baking sheet, you're about to be blown away by Snoop Dogg's chaotic method for achieving peak crispiness: Cooking it all in one clump.
That's right, the rapper-turned-food aficionado and Martha Stewart's BFF is upending everything we know about preparing this beloved breakfast staple. Forget laying out individual strips and then painstakingly flipping them over halfway through cooking. Snoop's unconventional method, as detailed by author — and longtime Stewart employee –Jess Damuck in her book "Salad Freak," involves simply dumping the entire package of bacon in a skillet and using tongs to stir it around occasionally for about 15 minutes. The bacon cooks in its own fat and crinkles into curls with this method. This curly texture makes for a perfectly crunchy bite once the grease is drained off.
Behold! Curly bacon
Snoop's approach might make a classically trained chef cringe, but he seems to be on to something. Cooking your bacon in a clump allows the rendered fat to pool around each strip, which helps to ensure even cooking as you stir. It's also more convenient because you can cook all your bacon at once rather than working in batches like you might have to if you're making individual pieces in one pan. Lazy home cooks, rejoice!
You can follow Snoop Dogg's way and leave the package of bacon as one solid clump, or you can separate the strips a bit to make it a little easier to stir. Either way, you will end up with perfectly crisp bacon curlicues. Besides serving them as an addicting breakfast side, these crinkled-up pieces of bacon make for the perfect sandwich topping or soup garnish. They also crumble into bacon bits more easily than strips of bacon.
Other bacon trends to try
Snoop Dogg has another bacon recipe to his name. The rapper's so-called billionaire bacon, highlighted in his book "From Crook to Cook: Platinum Recipes from Tha Boss Dogg's Kitchen," has garnered attention for its indulgent and flavorful twist on traditional bacon. It combines the rich taste of bacon with brown sugar, red pepper flakes, and fresh black pepper.
To make Snoop Dogg's billionaire bacon, simply coat slices of thick-cut bacon with a mixture of spices. Arrange the bacon strips on a wire rack on a baking sheet lined with aluminum foil and bake at 400 F for 25 or 30 minutes. The result is a snack that is equal parts sweet and spicy and is sure to impress even the most discerning bacon connoisseurs.
If you're looking for another bacon treat, look no further than twisted bacon. This food trend gained popularity on TikTok and has built a fanbase of bacon enthusiasts thanks to its visual appeal and crispy texture. This innovative cooking method is super simple, and it gives your cured breakfast meat a few bonus points in the presentation department.
To create twisted bacon, simply take individual strips of bacon and twist them into tight spirals, similar to a corkscrew. Once twisted, the bacon is typically arranged on a baking sheet or rack to ensure even cooking. The twisted shape allows for more surface area exposure to heat, resulting in crispier edges and a satisfying crunch.