Adele's Last Meal Would Be A McDonald's Triple Threat
If you were planning your last supper, would it include ice cream, surf and turf, mac and cheese, or some favorite comfort food from childhood? These are deep questions, but British artist and Grammy winner Adele knows what hers would be. While taking the "Ultimate British Taste Test," she revealed a nugget or two to British Vogue. It might surprise you to learn that her last meal would be a triple threat that comes from McDonald's. Adele said, "My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget [sic] with a Big Mac and then fries."
Before you think that this is because the chanteuse denies herself fast food, think again. Adele further stated, "That's my three-course. I eat it at least once a week." Respect. Of course, you might be thinking to yourself, "What about a McFlurry or shake to top it all off?" Go easy on her. While the sugary food group did not get a spot on her menu, it's not because Adele has anything against desserts. She noted later in the video that she likes sweet treats, especially a Terry chocolate orange, which she states she could "wolf down" (same).
Final foods are often fried
What is it about McDonald's classic staples that make them worthy of a last meal? Per a study conducted by Cornell University and published in CBS News, diner-style fast food tends to be the go-to. The study showed that french fries, soda, ice cream, hamburgers, chicken, steak, and pie are among the most requested foods from individuals where a last meal wasn't a hypothetical. The study also revealed that two-thirds of last meals contained fried foods.
Sure, McDonald's fries are a given and most people have been snacking on those chicken nuggets since they were kids, but you may still be wondering what really makes a Big Mac so delicious that it earns a spot on Adele's three-course last meal menu. The answer may lie in its ingredients. As it turns out, McDonald's burgers really are 100% beef. They toast the sesame seed bun and get the ratio of two all-beef patios, lettuce, onions, pickles, and cheese just right. Then, there's that special sauce that makes this burger a standout. These qualities make it easy to understand how its eater would want to say "hello" with each bite, especially if it's going to be the final thing they eat.