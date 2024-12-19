Adele's Last Meal Would Be A McDonald's Triple Threat

If you were planning your last supper, would it include ice cream, surf and turf, mac and cheese, or some favorite comfort food from childhood? These are deep questions, but British artist and Grammy winner Adele knows what hers would be. While taking the "Ultimate British Taste Test," she revealed a nugget or two to British Vogue. It might surprise you to learn that her last meal would be a triple threat that comes from McDonald's. Adele said, "My ideal meal, my death row meal, my last meal, would be a McChicken Nugget [sic] with a Big Mac and then fries."

Before you think that this is because the chanteuse denies herself fast food, think again. Adele further stated, "That's my three-course. I eat it at least once a week." Respect. Of course, you might be thinking to yourself, "What about a McFlurry or shake to top it all off?" Go easy on her. While the sugary food group did not get a spot on her menu, it's not because Adele has anything against desserts. She noted later in the video that she likes sweet treats, especially a Terry chocolate orange, which she states she could "wolf down" (same).