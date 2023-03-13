Buffalo Wild Wings Is Being Sued Because Someone Thinks Its Boneless Wings Are Chicken Nuggets

Buffalo Wild Wings started in 1982 as a joint venture between two men who had recently moved to Ohio and couldn't find the perfect wing. The two decided to create a new version of the Buffalo-based classic chicken wing, and it eventually led to a massive restaurant chain with more wing sauces and styles than anyone could have imagined.

These days, Buffalo Wild Wings serves wings two ways: classic and boneless. The classic wings are a mix of drums and flats, otherwise known as what we think of when we think of a chicken wing. The boneless version, on the other hand, is a small piece of white meat chicken breast that's breaded and fried, then tossed in the sauce of choice. It was essentially the first of its kind (or, the first of its kind to catch on, at least), and the National Chicken Council credits the chain for inventing boneless wings.

Despite the fact that boneless wings are now a popular item on most bar menus and have always been referred to as such, someone is trying to stop the name in its tracks. Buffalo Wild Wings is being sued because one man claims boneless wings actually aren't wings at all.