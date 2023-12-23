Dip Your Dumplings In Fish Sauce And Thank Us Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fish sauce can be traced back to the era of the ancient Greeks, where it went by the name gàros. There's speculation that its introduction and popularity in Southeast Asia was largely due to the Romans, who traded it along the famous Silk Road. While this historical puzzle may not yet (or ever) be solved, the presence of fish sauce in kitchens all over the world is indisputable. While its pungent, salty essence is an important element in many complex dishes, it works incredibly well as a dip for a variety of steamed or fried Asian dumplings.

From steaming baskets of jiaozi to crispy and golden gyozas, there is a spectacular range of delicious dumplings to dip. Fish sauce is profoundly savory and abundant in umami, making it a perfect match for many savory dumpling fillings. Whether that's delicate shrimp, flaky crab meat, or juicy pork, the fermented flavor of fish sauce adds funky, tangy notes that effortlessly coat each dumpling.

While fish sauce can stand alone as a dip, it also plays well with sweet, acidic, and other umami flavors. Fish sauce as an ingredient in an amped-up dipping sauce on dumpling night will always impress a crowd.