The Standalone Costco Liquor Stores That Only Exist In A Few Places

Scattered across the province, each of the handful of Costco Liquor locations are attached to a larger Costco Wholesale warehouse, but operate like a separate store. They can only be entered through an exterior entrance entirely separate from the main warehouse itself and may or may not have different operating hours. In addition, you don't need a Costco membership to shop there — in some ways, the liquor sale restrictions of Alberta actually make the Costco-exclusive liquor more accessible to the average consumer than in other provinces. It seems Costco Liquor stores truly are independent liquor stores that are attached to Costco warehouses.

So far, Alberta remains the only province to have this small extra chain of stores. While there was some news of Costco's plans to expand Costco Liquor into Saskatchewan — which had similar liquor sale restrictions — in 2019, it seems Costco has since been able to obtain the requisite permits to establish a liquor section inside its Saskatchewan locations instead of operating an entirely separate store. All the locations in other provinces are either able to also contain a liquor section inside the main store or aren't able to stock liquor at all per the provincial regulations, as places like British Columbia only allow the sale of alcohol from government-owned stores.