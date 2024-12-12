13 Soda Recalls That Were Too Big To Forget

Regularly drinking sugar-sweetened soft drinks like soda has been associated with a range of negative health consequences, from a higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes to worsening oral health. Despite this (and despite some sodas being banned entirely in certain places), it remains a highly popular beverage choice. That leads to a lot of soda products out there — and a lot of opportunities for things to go wrong. There have been many soda recalls throughout history, putting customers at risk and leading manufacturers to lose thousands, even millions of cans or bottles of their products.

The reasons certain sodas have been recalled are pretty nasty. The packaging it comes in has been a recurring issue, with sharp-edged or exploding cans prompting manufacturers to hastily recall their products. Other times, more has ended up in your soda can than just soda, with various unwelcome contaminants leading to millions of soda bottles being tracked down. More worryingly, some of the most notable recalls out there have been due to people tampering with the soda itself, with one recall occurring due to a nightmarish tale of poisoning and extortion that rivals the plot of a Hollywood film. Here's what you should know about some of the largest soda recalls.