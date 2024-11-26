You Can Still Find The Oldest Brand Of Soda At The Grocery Store

Because it has been around since the late 18th century, the history of Schweppes is long but with intriguing highlights. It originated in Switzerland after founder Jacob Schweppe became intrigued by the art and fizzy origins of soda, which had only recently started to develop. After reading papers about it, he refined and developed his own process for producing carbonated mineral water. It didn't take long for him to expand his soft drink business to England where people drank the sparkling water for upset stomachs and other illnesses.

Well before Coca-Cola and Pepsi were invented, Schweppes was released in 1809 in the first bottle that held carbonation — the Hamilton bottle, which customers called lightning in a bottle. Then, the first flavored Schweppes was released in 1835, and it's still a favorite in some countries where it's sold simply as Schweppes Lemonade. The following year, King William IV issued a Royal Warrant of Appointment, making the brand the main supplier of carbonated drinks to the U.K.'s Royal Family and an increasingly popular choice with the public.

After expanding to Australia in 1850, Schweppes was made the official drink for the Great Exhibition at London's Crystal Palace, and the crystal fountain has been the brand's logo ever since. However, it wasn't until 1870 that Schweppes launched its iconic and much-loved Dry Ginger Ale, and it has been releasing classic and fresh flavors ever since.