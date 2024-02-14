13 Common Mistakes That Ruin Your Homemade Pies, According To A Baker

Whether you want to be a hero at the next potluck or develop new baking skills in your free time, making a pie from scratch can be a fantastic choice. It is certainly more involved than making cookies or brownies, though. From choosing the right type of pan to making a soft, pliable dough and thick filling, there are many moving parts to baking a pie.

While it's possible to overcome some slip-ups that may happen along the way, preventing them in the first place is best. Other errors are more detrimental and must be avoided if you want to make a delicious and stunning pie. In fact, you might have unknowingly made one or more of these mistakes in the past and wondered why your dessert didn't turn out so great.

Fortunately, as a professional baker, I have years of experience and can help you recognize where you might be going wrong. From obtaining a culinary degree to working in bakeries and fine dining, I've made plenty of pies in my day. So, here's my inside scoop on common pie-making pitfalls and how to prevent them so that you can make the most fabulous pie of your life.