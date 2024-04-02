14 Of The Oldest Steakhouses In The US
The steakhouse is a type of restaurant that screams tradition. These all-American eateries have been around for longer than any of us have been alive, with the modern steakhouse's identity forming in the mid-19th century, offering quality meat and family-friendly settings to diners. While eating habits in current times have somewhat moved away from being meat-focused, steakhouses remain popular all over the country. "In spite of health concerns, people are still consuming what they enjoy," says Johnson & Wales University's graduate program associate professor Tim Howes, per FSR Magazine, pointing towards the fact that while steak may not be the most nutritious thing you can have for dinner, the allure of the steakhouse remains untouched.
This is proven by the lifespan of some of the country's most famous steakhouses. Unlike some other restaurants, steakhouses have a habit of sticking around, and many classic spots have been open for well over a hundred years, practicing steakhouse secrets only the experts know. A lot of these restaurants, too, have stayed in the family, ensuring that the quality of their meat and their customer satisfaction remains high. Which ones are the oldest? That's what we're here to find out.
1. The Old Homestead Steakhouse, New York
The Old Homestead Steakhouse, one of the longest restaurants continually in operation in the country, sits right in the heart of New York City — in the former meatpacking district in Manhattan to be exact — and has done so since 1868. Throughout that time, it's been cranking out plate after plate of premium beef to hungry customers, in a high-end steakhouse setting.
What's notable about The Old Homestead Steakhouse is that it has completely resisted the temptation to reinvent the wheel. Instead, its menu boasts all of the traditional cuts that you'd expect to find at a steakhouse. The Old Homestead Steakhouse also offers an impressive selection of oysters, a few burger options for folks who don't want a full hunk of whole meat, and an extensive wine list that has options for every price point. As you might expect for such an established restaurant, it also has its fair share of celebrity visitors, with Slash, Whoopi Goldberg, and Ralph Fiennes all making appearances.
2. The Buckhorn Exchange, Denver
If you want a classic steakhouse experience, head to The Buckhorn Exchange. This Denver eatery has been open since 1893 and has been designated as a National Historic Landmark, pointing to its significance and importance to the local community. The Buckhorn Exchange was originally opened as a combination saloon-restaurant designed to house weary travelers and give them somewhere to eat and drink, and over more than a century, no fewer than five American presidents have enjoyed a hearty meal at this steakhouse.
What's most striking about The Buckhorn Exchange is its decor. Upon entering, you're greeted with over 500 taxidermied animal pieces, which were initially collected by the original owner, Henry H. "Shorty Scout" Zietz, and, to this day, are still being added to. Almost as impactful as these animals, which adorn virtually every surface, is the menu. Beef steak and fish sit next to rattlesnake, alligator tail, and Rocky Mountain Oysters (honestly, Google it), with buffalo steak, Cornish game hen, and elk also available. There's something for everyone at The Buckhorn Exchange — unless you're vegetarian, that is, given that the menu only boasts one item that doesn't have meat.
3. Peter Luger Steakhouse, New York
The Peter Luger Steakhouse is a New York institution. In regular operation since 1887, the restaurant originally opened as "Carl Luger's Café, Billiards and Bowling Alley," named after Peter Luger's nephew, who was in charge of the kitchen. Over more than a hundred years, the restaurant has changed hands, built its reputation, and even earned itself a Michelin star for its troubles, with the original Brooklyn location still serving customers daily, and a second location opening up in Long Island.
Peter Luger's gets its meat directly from wholesale markets, picked by hand by trusted staff members. Throughout its operation, it's become somewhat the stuff of legend in New York, not least because it's one of the hardest restaurant reservations to get in the city — unless you're going at the right time, that is. "Early weekday lunches are a great way to sneak in, and eating at the bar before 3 PM is a good move," suggests Peter Luger's VP Daniel Turtel, via Forbes. "Depending on the night, 9 PM is the right time to try to snag a last-minute seat; you'll have to wait a bit, but your name will get in before they start closing out tables for service."
4. Keen's Steakhouse, New York
If you like your steakhouses with stunning decor and rich history, Keen's Steakhouse in New York is the place for you. This establishment was founded in 1885, and was originally a joint frequented by artistic types, with actors from the Garrick Theatre next door allegedly popping in mid-performance to grab a quick drink. That sense of theatrical flair has persisted to this very day — Keen's boasts a dramatic bar dominated by an enormous classical painting and a "Pipe Room" in which the personalized pipes of famous patrons (including Babe Ruth and Herbert Hoover) are displayed.
Naturally, though, we all want to know about the food — and Keen's doesn't disappoint. The menu is classic steakhouse fare, and there's a mammoth selection to choose from. Alongside the steaks, there's also a large appetizer list, several entrée salads, and a variety of green sides. For people who don't want the whole hog, there's also a pub menu, which features a selection of chicken dishes and sandwiches. A sizeable selection of desserts round out the menu, with everything from butterscotch sundae to fresh berries.
5. Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse and Spirits, Wyoming
Steakhouses don't come much older than Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse and Spirits. This restaurant and bar was opened in 1862 and sits in the tiny town of Hartville, a former mining town. Its age makes it Wyoming's oldest bar, and over the years its reputation has varied somewhat: Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse and Spirits was once a favored spot for outlaws and cattle rustlers to hide out at. Nowadays, though, it specializes in serving great steaks and does so from Thursday to Sunday throughout the year.
Miners and Stockmen's Steakhouse and Spirits doesn't try to dress itself up unnecessarily: The dining hall is unfussy, with an open-plan design that sits in front of the main bar. Its menu, too, is pretty modest, with just a few steak options available, as well as a shrimp dinner, a selection of salads and soups, and a rotating selection of desserts. Don't let its limited menu put you off, though. Quality, not quantity is the name of the game here — and besides all that, the historic setting makes it worth every penny.
6. St. Elmo Steak House, Indianapolis
Opening at the turn of the 20th century, St. Elmo Steak House is an Indianapolis institution. This steakhouse was founded in 1902, and since then has racked up an impressive array of garlands, including being certified as an "America's classic" by the James Beard Foundation, placing in the Top 100 Restaurants list for 2022 by OpenTable, and being named in Forbes as a must-visit restaurant.
The owners of St. Elmo have worked hard to keep its quality high, and have regularly refused offers to bring it to larger cities like New York and L.A. While its menu offers many of the items you might expect at a steakhouse, one area where it deviates from the norm and does its own thing is with its appetizer. St. Elmo only has one appetizer to choose from, the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail, which is paired with a famous spicy cocktail sauce. This legendary appetizer has been a staple on the menu since its very first days, and you can even buy bottles of the cocktail sauce to take home with you.
7. Pacific Dining Car, Los Angeles
There's a lot of glamor on the walls at Pacific Dining Car. This Los Angeles joint (which, true to its name, was opened in an old railway car) has been operating since 1921, and in that time it's served plenty of the great and the good of the L.A. showbusiness scene, from Mae West to Mickey Cohen. Its elegant interior has also made it a favorite of Hollywood directors, and eagle-eyed diners might recognize their table as the one used in scenes in "Training Day," "Street Kings," and "Shameless."
It's not just about the showbiz appeal in this restaurant, though. Pacific Dining Car has long made great steaks the name of its game. For the steakhouse's specialty, try its Baseball or Cowboy steaks, both thick, juicy cuts that are full of flavor. We're also pretty impressed with its selection of salads, including an Heirloom Tomato Salad that serves as the perfect palette cleanser between bites of moist meat. If you can't choose between steak and seafood, try having both, with a Prime Combination that pairs filet mignon with shrimp, crab cakes, or lobster tail.
8. Cattlemen's Steakhouse, Oklahoma
Oklahoma's history is one of cattle trails and agriculture, and so it's little wonder that it's always loved a good steakhouse. Cattlemen's Steakhouse is arguably the most famous, and oldest, of them all. This restaurant was opened in Oklahoma City in 1910 and remains the oldest continuously operating eatery in the area. Over the years, the restaurant has gradually expanded in size, and within its ever-lengthening walls, it's served everyone from John Wayne to Reba McEntire.
If you recognize the interior when you walk in, that might be because Cattlemen's Steakhouse has been regularly featured in books and magazines, with an appearance on "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" cementing its fame. There is a huge selection of steaks to choose from, and you can even grab one for breakfast, accompanied by a side of eggs, potatoes, and toast. Only the adventurous should order the "lamb fries," though. While you might expect this order to be a plate of lamb cut into french fry strips, it's actually a plate of fried lamb testicles. Don't say we didn't warn you!
9. Charlie's Steak House, New Orleans
If you're heading down to New Orleans, Charlie's Steak House should be first on your list of joints to hit up. Charlie's Steak House was established in 1932 by Charlie Petrossi, Sr., with the restaurant being passed down from generation to generation until Hurricane Katrina forced its closure. In 2008, though, the joint was reopened by Matthew Dwyer, an ad-hoc bartender with a fondness for the steakhouse, who restored the restaurant to its former glory.
The most striking thing about this steakhouse is the absence of any lengthy menu detailing extensive steak options and complicated seafood alternatives. In fact, there's barely a menu at all. You simply tell the waiter what you want and how you'd like it cooked, and pick from a selection of sides, and that's your dinner sorted. The steaks arrive sizzling hot at your table, without any fuss or pretension. True to steakhouse form, though, Charlie's Steak House does have an impressive wine list, as well as a huge whiskey selection to choose from. Throw in a jovial and casual atmosphere, and you might just have found your next favorite restaurant.
10. Gallagher's Steakhouse, New York
It can be pretty difficult to find a decent place to eat in Central New York, and even harder under the bright lights of Broadway. Which is why Gallagher's Steakhouse is such a breath of fresh air. This steakhouse has been serving a theatrical crowd since 1933, having opened a few years before that as a speakeasy. Nowadays, it's left its prohibition days firmly behind it, with a host of classic cocktails on proud display.
The Gallagher's menu is a pleasing mix of classic steakhouse options and some interesting twists. As well as a classic steakhouse wedge salad, you can also try a green salad with dried cherries, goat cheese, pears, and maple pecans. If you're not in the mood for steak, order the swordfish or the fresh Dover sole. Gallagher's also has an impressive array of sides, including potatoes in pretty much any way you want (in either French fried, mashed, baked, or hash brown form), and more greens than you can shake a stick at. Luckily, folks in Florida can also get on board with the Gallagher's experience, thanks to its Boca Raton branch.
11. Gene & Georgetti, Chicago
Chicago may be better known for its pizza and hot dogs than its steaks, but one restaurant has been keeping the steakhouse tradition alive in the city since 1941. Gene & Georgetti is a Tuscan steakhouse, and its menu reflects this combination of American and Italian cuisine. Next to the New York strips, filet mignons, and skirt steaks on the menu are a selection of antipasti, prosciutto and burrata, and tortellini soup. There's also a dedicated pasta section, with pappardelle bolognese, cacio e pepe, and gnocchi.
Gene & Georgetti is a family affair and has been passed down from generation to generation since its opening. Over the years, the steakhouse has had its fair share of famous faces passing through its dining hall. From modern-day stars like Will Ferrell and Russell Crowe to old-school legends like Lucille Ball and even Frank Sinatra, virtually everyone has tried the restaurant's signature combination of steak and Italian favorites. If you're not in the mood to leave your house, Gene & Georgetti also has a delivery service — and if you're in the mood for a party, it also caters to large groups for private events.
12. Doe's Eat Place, Mississippi
Steakhouses are generally all about luxury: big, opulent chandeliers, beds of fresh oysters, that kind of thing. Sometimes, though, they take a different approach. This is Doe's Eat Place's style, a Mississippi steakhouse that opened in 1941. Originally opening as a honky tonk, it eventually morphed into a full-on restaurant, and when the establishment was passed down to the original owners' children, they continued the family business.
Doe's Eat Place is so unassuming that at first glance, you might not know it's a restaurant at all: It looks more like someone's home than an eatery. Its menu, too, is decidedly no-frills, with just a few items available. If you want a taste of Doe's Eat Place's history, its hot tamales are also pretty renowned and have been a part of the menu since its early days. It's all about the steaks here, though, folks. Each steak is virtually the size of the dinner plate it comes on, and is accompanied by a generous handful of rustic-looking fries. It's enough to feed a full family — although we wouldn't judge you if you keep it to yourself.
13. Jess & Jim's, Kansas City
Jess & Jim's, located in Kansas City, is an institution. This steakhouse, located in the Martin City area, opened in 1938 and recently celebrated its 85th birthday. In that time, the restaurant has grown considerably, morphing from an eatery that focused on trying to get as many customers in and out as possible to one that aims for a high-end experience. "We are hell-bent on delivering a quality standard we created long ago. We get up and do it every single day, regardless of what's going on in the world," Mike Van Noy, owner of Jess & Jim's and son of R. C. Van Noy and the cousin of eponymous founder Jim Wright, told Martin City News. "We are devoted to what we do here day in and day out, and we protect it with everything we've got."
That commitment has resulted in a dedicated base of loyal customers, who come regularly to sample its steaks. On the menu, you'll find all the firm favorites, including a few modern classics like mac and cheese bites. If you want to enjoy the Jess & Jim's experience at home, you can even buy your own raw steaks from the restaurant and cook them up in your very own kitchen. We'd rather leave it to the experts, though.
14. RingSide Steakhouse, Portland
RingSide Steakhouse may be a little younger than some of the other restaurants on this list, but it's far from new. This Portland-based eatery has been open since 1944, and it has sustained its quality to this very day, receiving an OpenTable Diners' Choice Award in 2023. RingSide has been a family-run restaurant since its inception, but don't let this fact, and its unassuming exterior, make you assume that it's a casual affair: Everything inside is finessed to a tee, from the professional and efficient service to the top-notch food.
There are many options to choose from at RingSide Steakhouse, but those in the know opt for the onion rings. This famous appetizer was once praised by legendary chef James Beard, who dubbed them the best he ever had. Once you've chowed down on those, move on to its USDA-certified beef, or try one of its other meat options — RingSide has plenty. A selection of more than 900 wines will keep your thirst quenched as you eat, too.
