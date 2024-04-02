14 Of The Oldest Steakhouses In The US

The steakhouse is a type of restaurant that screams tradition. These all-American eateries have been around for longer than any of us have been alive, with the modern steakhouse's identity forming in the mid-19th century, offering quality meat and family-friendly settings to diners. While eating habits in current times have somewhat moved away from being meat-focused, steakhouses remain popular all over the country. "In spite of health concerns, people are still consuming what they enjoy," says Johnson & Wales University's graduate program associate professor Tim Howes, per FSR Magazine, pointing towards the fact that while steak may not be the most nutritious thing you can have for dinner, the allure of the steakhouse remains untouched.

This is proven by the lifespan of some of the country's most famous steakhouses. Unlike some other restaurants, steakhouses have a habit of sticking around, and many classic spots have been open for well over a hundred years, practicing steakhouse secrets only the experts know. A lot of these restaurants, too, have stayed in the family, ensuring that the quality of their meat and their customer satisfaction remains high. Which ones are the oldest? That's what we're here to find out.