China is an enormous country that covers nearly a quarter of Asia's land mass. The country is split into 31 provinces, municipalities, and autonomous regions each with its own history and culture. Despite this, many Americans have long viewed China as a country with one culture and, as a consequence, a single cuisine.

This misguided belief has been compounded by the overriding popularity of a few choice Chinese cuisines. The first Chinese cuisine to be popular in the United States was Cantonese. This caused many Americans to conflate Cantonese cuisine with 'Chinese cuisine,' a belief that held until the 1960s when other Chinese cuisines began to break through in the U.S. Today, even those Americans who are aware of China's multiplicity are guilty of familiarizing themselves with one particular cuisine — for example, Sichuan cuisine — at the expense of others. All these processes have led to Chinese food in America being much less multidimensional than it is in China.

A good example of lack comes from China's arid areas. Here, food is influenced by a variety of ethnic groups including Hui Muslims and Uyghurs. The food of these Chinese citizens, including kebabs and rose flavored lotus patties, is rarely incorporated into the menus of Chinese restaurants in the U.S. As such, it is impossible for Chinese food in the U.S. to taste the same as it does in China given that whole cuisines are vastly underrepresented.