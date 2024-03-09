8 Signs Your Frozen Steak Has Gone Bad

We're big fans of freezing raw meat as a time-saving move, and steak has to be one of our favorite items to stash away in the freezer. By buying in bulk and freezing individual portions, you can avoid buying pricey, individually-wrapped steaks, and instead enjoy your meat whenever you need it by pulling it out and thawing it. It can also stay fresh for up to a year when properly wrapped and stored, meaning that you can pull it out long after the purchase date and enjoy a quality piece of meat.

However, there are still potential food safety hurdles when it comes to frozen steak. Like all meat, steak is prone to deterioration. Although it should (in theory) remain safe to eat for a year — in a freezer kept at zero degrees Fahrenheit – appliance failure or thawing and refreezing steak can bring it up to a temperature where it can start to go bad.

When it does go bad, that steak can pose some serious health concerns. Eating frozen beef that's gone bad may result in infection from Salmonella or E. coli bacteria, producing unpleasant, potentially dangerous symptoms like diarrhea and vomiting (per Healthline). When steak has been frozen, though, it can be much harder to tell if it has gone bad. Luckily, there are a few key signs, which we've collected right here.