14 Tips For Grilling Fish You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

If you're not a fan of grilled fish, we don't think we can be friends. Okay, that's a little bit of an exaggeration, but come on: Is there any better way to cook seafood than on your grill? Grilled fish marries the salinity and brininess of the protein with the smoky, intense effect of cooking it on an open flame. It's quick, relatively fuss-free, and a cooking method that's bound to impress your guests. Plus, once it's plated, you can pair your grilled fish with anything from a watermelon salsa to a pasta salad.

However, grilled fish isn't foolproof, folks. While it seems simple, the method can be remarkably easy to get wrong. Fish is far from the sturdiest protein out there, and if you prepare it incorrectly it can lack any flavor whatsoever. Plus, it has a knack for overcooking very quickly — and once it does that, you're in trouble. So how do you get your grilled fish just right? You call in the experts to give you some advice. That's just what we did: We spoke with Chef Aidan Owens, the Culinary Director of San Diego's Herb & Sea and Herb & Wood. Fish is central to the menu at both restaurants, and Chef Owens knows more than a few top tips on how to perfect your grill game.