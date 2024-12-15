14 Tips For Grilling Fish You'll Wish You Knew Sooner
If you're not a fan of grilled fish, we don't think we can be friends. Okay, that's a little bit of an exaggeration, but come on: Is there any better way to cook seafood than on your grill? Grilled fish marries the salinity and brininess of the protein with the smoky, intense effect of cooking it on an open flame. It's quick, relatively fuss-free, and a cooking method that's bound to impress your guests. Plus, once it's plated, you can pair your grilled fish with anything from a watermelon salsa to a pasta salad.
However, grilled fish isn't foolproof, folks. While it seems simple, the method can be remarkably easy to get wrong. Fish is far from the sturdiest protein out there, and if you prepare it incorrectly it can lack any flavor whatsoever. Plus, it has a knack for overcooking very quickly — and once it does that, you're in trouble. So how do you get your grilled fish just right? You call in the experts to give you some advice. That's just what we did: We spoke with Chef Aidan Owens, the Culinary Director of San Diego's Herb & Sea and Herb & Wood. Fish is central to the menu at both restaurants, and Chef Owens knows more than a few top tips on how to perfect your grill game.
1. Remove the skin of some fish, and leave the skin on for others
To skin or not to skin? That's the question when it comes to grilled fish. We've all seen those skin-covered, blistered whole fish come off grills at seafood restaurants, and it's easy to believe that grilled fish should be treated differently from seafood destined for other cooking methods.
However, the truth of whether you should keep the skin on your fish is a little more complicated than that, and operates on a fish-by-fish basis. "This depends on the type of fish," explains Aidan Owens. "For halibut, swordfish, fluke, or sole, remove the skin — it doesn't add much flavor and can taste funky." It's worth remembering that aside from ruining the flavor of your food, leaving skin on can also make the sheer act of eating your fish more difficult, especially for a flat fish like sole. For other types of fish, though, like "rockfish, seabass, or tilapia, leave the skin on to crisp it up and add a delicious texture," says Owens. Leaving the skin on salmon can also give it a crispy exterior and help the fish retain nutritious fat and moisture.
2. When deciding on a dry rub or wet marinade, think about the fish you're using
We all want our fish to have as much flavor as possible — and let's be honest, sometimes it really needs it. However, the way that you add flavor is not the same for every type of fish. "Marinades and dry rubs can elevate flavor, but be mindful of the fish type," explains Aidan Owens. If your fish is naturally dry, then adding a dry rub to it will just make it even drier and create a sandy mouthfeel. Owens cites halibut as an example of a fish that needs a wet marinade instead of a dry one, with its ultra-low fat content keeping it pretty flaky and lacking in natural juices. Other white fish, like cod or haddock, can also be low in fat and therefore benefit from a wet marinade.
On the flip side, juicier fish will benefit from a dry rub, as they likely won't need any additional moisture. These fish tend to be on the oilier, fattier side, including varieties like salmon and mackerel. If you marinade these types of fish, they can have a tendency to become a little too loose and mushy, so stick to some dry seasonings.
3. Keep your seasonings and marinades simple when grilling fish
It's always tempting to throw everything in your pantry onto your fish, in a bid to amp up its flavor. However, you should always try and keep additions to a minimum where possible. "Simple seasonings like salt, pepper, lemon juice, butter, and thyme always work beautifully, especially when you have a premium fish because it lets the flavor shine," says Aidan Owens. This is also a valuable rule to follow if you have an especially strong-tasting fish, like mackerel, salmon, or herring.
Remember that a huge part of the flavor of grilled fish comes from the grill itself. If you're adding too many things, not only does this muddy the taste and make it get in the way of that chargrilled goodness you're trying to achieve, but it can also create a barrier between the fish and the grill, preventing it from cooking effectively. Having said that, this doesn't mean you can't use flavors that correspond with the overall profile of the dish you're making. If you're serving up some Asian-inspired barbecue, keep things simple with a dash of soy sauce or a miso glaze.
4. To grill swordfish successfully, brine it first
Swordfish is pretty unique in the fish world. Unlike other, flakier types of fish, swordfish has a steak-like quality that results in thick, meaty cuts. This consistency means that you need to work a little bit harder to give it flavor and stop it from drying out due to its leanness. The solution is to brine it.
"For swordfish, brine it first to enhance its texture and flavor, then grill over medium heat until it reaches 125 degrees Fahrenheit internally," says Aidan Owens. Brining the fish helps season it all the way through, so that every bite is full of flavor. Additionally, it also helps it firm up slightly, stopping it from becoming too mushy or loose when it's cooked. The good news is you don't have to brine your swordfish for too long for it to have an effect: You can leave it in its brining solution for about an hour, and it'll come out juicy and ready to go. Once it's brined, make sure you pat it fully dry, so that any excess moisture doesn't prevent it from grilling properly, and allow it to rest in the refrigerator for a little while to firm it up before cooking.
5. Not all grills will give you the same flavor
There are lots of types of grills out there, and most of them produce a different flavors. While you can certainly cook your fish on a gas-fired grill, Aidan Owens recommends trying something else. "Charcoal or wood-fired grills bring out fantastic smoky flavors," he says. As with meat, fish seriously benefits from the smoky textures these grills release, infusing your protein with a deep, woody flavor that develops beautifully as you eat.
If you're grilling with charcoal, though, you'll need to keep a few things in mind. Charcoal grills release a lot of smoke, so ensure that you're grilling in a well-ventilated area with a good amount of airflow. You'll need to preheat your grill just as you would with a gas version, and watch out for the hotspots to ensure that you don't burn your fish. If smokiness isn't high on your priority list, then opting for a gas grill will work just fine and still give you that delicious sear.
6. To cook your fish evenly, preheating your grill is an essential step
Your fish is just one part of the equation when you're grilling it; the other is the grill itself. You're going to want to make sure that your grill is nice and hot before you slap your fish onto it, and this will likely take longer than you think. "Take your time to preheat the grill — 45 minutes is ideal for even heat distribution," explains Aidan Owens. Remember that you're dealing with a pretty big piece of equipment here, and you'll need to give it enough time to fully heat and get to that searing temperature you need.
That searing temperature is important, y'all. If you don't get your grill to a high enough temperature, then you'll likely find that your fish is way harder to flip, which can cause it to rip apart when you're turning it over. You also won't get that telltale sear that you want on your seafood. Plus, if your grill isn't hot enough, then you can end up overcooking your fish as you wait for it to char on the outside.
7. Prepare your grill properly to stop your fish from sticking
It's not enough to just preheat your grill — you also have to set it up right. "Prepare your grill like you would a cast-iron skillet: Oil the grates, let it burn off, and repeat a few times to create a seasoned surface," states Aidan Owens. This seasoning process is absolutely vital to ensure that your fish cooks properly. If you fail to season your grill, then you'll find that your fish is more prone to sticking to the surface, and it can be a nightmare to then flip it over. You may end up tearing your fish in half, and potentially losing some of it to the burning fires of your grill.
You should also ensure that your grill is as clean as possible before you start cooking. Cleaning your grill after every use is a good habit to get into, as this will prevent you from having to do a massive scrub before you cook. For cooked-on grime and grease, you may have to use a degreaser or a strong metal brush. What you don't want is to be putting fish on black, grimy grates, as you can guarantee that won't taste good.
8. Avoid using indirect heat, and go for direct heat instead
Whether to cook with indirect or direct heat is always a big question when it comes to grilling. Direct heat refers to what's coming off the grill grates, and it's the kind of heat that gives your food that deep, smoky char. Indirect heat is the heat in the air that's created by the grill. It'll still cook your food, but it's a little more like putting it in an oven.
So, which should you use for fish? "Direct heat works best for fish, as it cooks quickly and evenly," says Aidan Owens. "High heat ensures a good sear without drying out the fish." If you try to use indirect heat to cook your fish, you'll find that it might dry out more easily. You're essentially baking instead of grilling, and as the fish bakes it will lose its moisture, with the effect being more pronounced if it is especially lean. The idea instead is that you're hitting it with super-high heat that creates huge flavor on the outside while keeping the inside juicy. "Most filets need just about two minutes per side," states Owens.
9. Start your salmon skin-side down
We have yet to meet anybody who doesn't like grilled salmon. However, there's an art to getting it just right. While salmon generally fares well on the grill due to its high-fat nature, it can often suffer from flabby, undercooked skin that doesn't provide that crispiness we all crave. The solution is to slap it down on the grill first. "Salmon should start skin-side down on medium heat for crispy skin, then finish on indirect heat with a touch of butter," explains Aidan Owens. While some types of fish don't cope well with indirect heat, salmon's a bit of an exception thanks to its fattiness — but you still need to generate that crispiness first.
If you're cooking skinless salmon, then you of course don't need to worry about making the skin crispy. Instead, focus on creating a nice char on the exterior, without overcooking and drying it out. Owens points out that you should remove the salmon when it hits an internal temperature of around 120 to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, bearing in mind that it will continue to cook gently once removed from the heat.
10. Hold off on flipping your fish for longer than you think
The moment you flip your fish when grilling it is always pretty frightening. In an ideal world, it will pull away from the grill with no resistance whatsoever, with a gorgeously charred underside. However, this really is easier said than done, and a lot of people try to flip their fish way too early. This will not only reduce the browning you generate, but it'll also increase the risk of it breaking apart.
The solution is to exercise some patience. "Wait until the first side has developed a deep golden-brown sear before flipping. This ensures the fish has enough structure to hold together," says Aidan Owens. This will generally not take too long for fish, but it could be a good minute or two before it has seared sufficiently to be able to flip. What you're really looking for is no resistance when you pull it off, but you also don't want to be constantly poking your fish to see if it's released from the grill yet. If you do this, you run the risk of prodding all the juices out of it and dislodging it before it's ready.
11. Use a digital thermometer to help you cook your fish perfectly
Digital thermometers have been making chefs' lives way easier since they were invented in the late 1990s. These nifty devices give you an immediate accurate read of your food's temperature, and allow you to get the cooking just right — and they're a favorite of Aidan Owens when he's cooking fish. "Rely on a digital thermometer to nail the perfect temperature," he advises. Grab yourself one with a long enough probe to get into the center of any fish you're cooking, and check it periodically while you're grilling (without overdoing it, as you don't want to stab your fish to smithereens).
Most fish will be done when it reaches an internal temperature of around 125 degrees Fahrenheit. If you want to serve your fish rare, you may want to aim a little lower than that. The key, though, is not to cook it until it hits that temperature, but to stop just before. "Remove the fish from the grill when it's 5-10 degrees below your target temperature to account for carryover cooking. You can always finish it in the oven too," Owens states.
12. Grilled tuna is best served rare
Tuna is a thing of beauty. Not only is it incredibly versatile and really tasty, but unlike other types of fish it can be served at various different states of doneness. Rare tuna is the way to go if you're grilling it, and it's something Aidan Owens knows how to cook well. "For tuna, use very high heat for a quick sear, keeping the inside rare," he says. The inside of your tuna should be a deep red and full of juiciness when you slice into it.
To help you get deliciously rare tuna, it's best to opt for thicker steaks that won't cook through so quickly. It's also useful to bear in mind how lean tuna actually is, and what can happen if you overcook it. Grilling tuna too rigorously will completely dry it out (you only have to look at a can of drained tuna to know how parched this protein can get), and you'll have to cover it in sauce to give it moisture. You really only need 30 seconds per side to get a truly rare tuna steak, so ensure that your grill is as hot as it can be to generate that deep char.
13. For even more flavor, grill your fish on top of pineapple
Okay, so here's the thing. We're huge advocates for fish making direct content with the grill, and all of the flavor that creates for your protein. However, we're not above more innovative methods that help create incredible flavor, and grilling fish on pineapple is one of our favorite ways to cook it. When you grill your fish on pineapple, it absorbs all of the citrusy, sharp, and sweet tastes of the fruit, while gently cooking through. The acidity in the pineapple also helps to tenderize the fish slightly. You'll end up with a delectable charred plank of pineapple on your plate as a bonus.
Importantly, not all types of fish will work well grilled on pineapple. You need a robust type of fish that won't fall apart, like snapper, trout, or cod. You should also try to avoid any flavor clashes with your seasonings that could cloud the pineapple's taste.
14. Although all fish can be grilled, you might be more successful with certain types
"No fish is off-limits for grilling," stresses Aidan Owens. With the proper technique, a good sense of how long things take, and a knack for flavors, Owens states that you can transform pretty much any type of fish into a knockout meal using your grill. With that being said, there are some types of fish that will make things a little more challenging. If you're working with a particularly delicate fish, you may struggle to get the best result.
That's why Owens recommends using more robust options. "Sturdy fish like rockfish, seabass, and swordfish are great choices — they hold up well to grilling and have excellent flavor," he says. You may also want to think about the size of the fish (or the cut) you're using. Grilling anchovies can be a lot of fun, but if your grill has massive gaps between the grates you'll end up losing the small fish. You may also find that they overcook way too quickly, and you end up with hard, crispy pieces of fish that aren't gonna satisfy anyone.