You Absolutely Should Be Grilling These Fish On Pineapple

In the midst of discourse about whether pineapple is more divisive on burgers or pizza, its role in the process of grilling fish has remained uncriticized — and for good reason. The flavor that pineapple imparts to grilled fish creates an undeniably delicious meal. Still, not all fish are up for the challenge of being prepared in this way, and Robbie Shoults, celebrity chef and owner of a number of restaurants (including Marshall Mercantile, High Horse 1898, and Bear Creek Smokehouse), has top-tier knowledge to share about this subject.

"The best types of fish to grill on pineapple are bass, snapper, trout, salmon, or cod," says Shoults. "These types of fish are meaty and flaky, and will usually hold together well without falling apart." He advises against using fish that are more delicate, like sole or flounder, as they are unable to hold up to the high heat of grilling. Whichever fish you choose for your grilling endeavors should also be seasoned with your favorite herbs and spices, especially those that complement pineapple. Speaking of which ...