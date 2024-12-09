The Amy's Frozen Dinner That's One Of The Unhealthiest You Can Buy
Frozen food enthusiasts are no strangers to the Amy's brand. Whether you're strapped for time, or simply too lazy to cook, Amy's frozen dinners have provided many with sustenance — and they're one of few brands known for using real and high-quality ingredients. However, one of the brand's most popular products might just be Amy's unhealthiest option. So, if you're into Amy's Veggie Loaf... we've got some bad news for you.
Amy's Whole Meals Gluten-Free Veggie Loaf sounds great in theory — and it tastes pretty good, too. For health nuts and plant-based folks, nothing sounds better than a meatless meatloaf alternative packed with veggies and organic ingredients. Not to mention, Amy's Veggie Loaf Meal also doesn't contain any gluten or dairy, which makes it accessible to gluten-free and lactose-intolerant folks. The taste is pretty solid, too: It's flavorful, comforting, and scratches the itch if you're craving a quick meatloaf substitute. However, looking at the nutritional facts has the power to take this dish from a must to a bust real quick.
Why Amy's Whole Meals Gluten-Free Veggie Loaf isn't as healthy as you think
Packed with organic ingredients, it's hard to think about how something that seems so good for you, might just be the opposite. Amy's Veggie Loaf Meal contains around a third of your daily value of sodium – 740 milligrams per portion, in fact. It also contains 55 grams of carbohydrates, which includes a gram of added sugar. It's not substantial, but if you're carefully tracking your macros to reach certain fitness goals, it could be a bit high.
Gluten-free foods are pretty tricky, and Amy's Whole Meals Gluten-Free Veggie Loaf is proof. With gluten-free options, the added salt and sugar content can be a bit higher than products that contain gluten. This is mainly due to the fact that, in order to replicate certain flavors and textures, additives are included that may be higher in salt or sugar content. Though, this dish in particular isn't horrible compared to other frozen food options — like Amy's Tortilla Casserole & Black Beans Bowl, which includes 830 milligrams of sodium and 5 grams of saturated fat – there are just healthier options. For instance, the Brown Rice, Black-Eyed Peas & Veggies Bowl is pretty low in calories, sodium, and carbohydrates, but still has a relatively good amount of protein per serving. (And, like all of Amy's frozen dinners, it's pretty tasty, too.)