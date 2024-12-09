The Amy's Frozen Dinner That's One Of The Unhealthiest You Can Buy

Frozen food enthusiasts are no strangers to the Amy's brand. Whether you're strapped for time, or simply too lazy to cook, Amy's frozen dinners have provided many with sustenance — and they're one of few brands known for using real and high-quality ingredients. However, one of the brand's most popular products might just be Amy's unhealthiest option. So, if you're into Amy's Veggie Loaf... we've got some bad news for you.

Amy's Whole Meals Gluten-Free Veggie Loaf sounds great in theory — and it tastes pretty good, too. For health nuts and plant-based folks, nothing sounds better than a meatless meatloaf alternative packed with veggies and organic ingredients. Not to mention, Amy's Veggie Loaf Meal also doesn't contain any gluten or dairy, which makes it accessible to gluten-free and lactose-intolerant folks. The taste is pretty solid, too: It's flavorful, comforting, and scratches the itch if you're craving a quick meatloaf substitute. However, looking at the nutritional facts has the power to take this dish from a must to a bust real quick.