14 Of The Unhealthiest Amy's Frozen Dinners You Might Want To Avoid

Amy's Kitchen puts a lot of care into its food. The food company is famous for its organic frozen meals and food products, and it's constantly reinforcing the message that its items are made with love and attention, with its website devoting lengthy webpages to discussing how it makes its grub. Unfortunately, though, just because something's made with care, doesn't mean it's healthy.

Because Amy's puts its organic ingredients at the top of its agenda, a misconception about the company's items has bubbled up to the surface: Everything it puts out is wholly nutritious and good for you. While it's definitely true that some of its frozen dinners use high-quality ingredients, it's also true that Amy's foods can be just as fatty, salty, or sugary as any other food products out there. This is especially true of its frozen meals, which can often be incredibly high in sodium and saturated fat, rivaling the frozen meals of companies that spend far less time stating how much love they put into each bite.

In this article, we picked the unhealthiest Amy's frozen dinners primarily based on their levels of sodium and saturated fat. We also looked at certain items that had high levels of added sugar, and those that seemed healthier due to being vegetarian or gluten-free, but actually had just as much saturated fat or sodium as the regular options.