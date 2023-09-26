How To Achieve The Best Meat-Like Texture For Vegan Meatloaf

If you are following a particular food lifestyle choice, a vegan meatloaf can be a flavorful substitute for the traditional recipe. For cooks who want to mimic the texture of ground meat, substituting mushrooms, grains, and nuts can be a satisfying solution.

Although plant-based meat alternatives have taken over the food conversation, some cooks prefer to look to traditional vegetables and grains as their meat alternatives. One method uses mushrooms as a key ingredient to develop a satisfying texture and flavor. From a hearty Lions Mane to a cremini, the various types lend themselves to absorbing flavors and having different mouth feels. In addition to the umami punch mushrooms offer, the fungi's texture can be described as meaty.

The mushrooms can be prepped to resemble small pieces of ground beef within a meatloaf recipe. When folded into the loaf mixture, the combination of flavor and texture lends itself to a hearty bite. Even the color mimics a classic beef meatloaf. At first glance, especially when served with ketchup or other sauce, people might not instantly recognize the plant-based ingredient swap.