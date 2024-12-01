Listen To A Cheesemonger And Avoid This Charcuterie Board Mistake

'Tis the season to pair up meat and cheese for the charcuterie board of your dreams. If you want yours to be both Instagrammable and delicious, skip ingredients that are ruining your charcuterie. Cheesemonger Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, notes that edible flowers or other similar adornments are a nonstarter on these grazing trays. He told Daily Meal, "I personally stay away from the edible flowers and things like that. Most people put too many fillers on the board that guests won't eat."

He further cautions to avoid any potential distractions that could compromise the integrity of your board, noting, "Stay away from adding too many non-cheese and charcuterie options that would take away from the quality of items you are serving."

While your meat and cheese boards can certainly be the centerpiece of your spread, DiBartolomeo warns it should not be treated like a floral bouquet either, or you may be placing its appearance at risk of looking unappetizing. Flowers, in general, can be intimidating if guests are uncertain if they can be eaten. And even if they are edible, these flowers have such a subtle taste they really don't bring much to the plate for your palate.