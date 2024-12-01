Listen To A Cheesemonger And Avoid This Charcuterie Board Mistake
'Tis the season to pair up meat and cheese for the charcuterie board of your dreams. If you want yours to be both Instagrammable and delicious, skip ingredients that are ruining your charcuterie. Cheesemonger Dominick DiBartolomeo, owner of The Cheese Store of Beverly Hills, notes that edible flowers or other similar adornments are a nonstarter on these grazing trays. He told Daily Meal, "I personally stay away from the edible flowers and things like that. Most people put too many fillers on the board that guests won't eat."
He further cautions to avoid any potential distractions that could compromise the integrity of your board, noting, "Stay away from adding too many non-cheese and charcuterie options that would take away from the quality of items you are serving."
While your meat and cheese boards can certainly be the centerpiece of your spread, DiBartolomeo warns it should not be treated like a floral bouquet either, or you may be placing its appearance at risk of looking unappetizing. Flowers, in general, can be intimidating if guests are uncertain if they can be eaten. And even if they are edible, these flowers have such a subtle taste they really don't bring much to the plate for your palate.
Use fresh or dried fruits on your board
So, how do you create a beautifully abundant edible-foods-only charcuterie board that doesn't look like your five-year-old assembled it? For a well-designed charcuterie board, organize your ingredients first. This will help you with both the placement of your finger foods as well as crafting your meat and cheese vision. Additionally, the charcuterie expert says if you are worried that your board looks sparse, you can add fruit such as fresh grapes or even dried fruit.
Dried apricots, dates, figs, and cranberries are lovely additions if you have some salty cheeses. Their intense sweetness serves as a nice balance. If you really want to put in some added effort, try adding some grilled figs with Greek yogurt and spiced nuts. In addition to fruit, you can add jams, nuts, and floral honey to drizzle over creamy cheeses – think brie, camembert, and even a blue cheese. However, if you are aiming for more of a savory board, add olives, pickled vegetables, or some sea-salted Marcona almonds. And don't forget those toasted pieces of pita or sourdough bread that make these boards a hearty snack. Of course, if you insist on adding a floral touch to your board, consider fashioning your salami and pepperonis into flowers or cutting up and arranging your fruits and vegetables to resemble something floral.