The Slick Tip For Cooling Down Your Mouth After Eating Spicy Food

Plenty of foodies out there agree that indulging in spicy cuisine makes for an exciting culinary experience. From tender slices of jerk chicken to intricate plates of sushi laden with wasabi, there are plenty of options to choose from.

While some spicy foods lend just a tiny splash of heat that dissipates after a few seconds, other flavors can hang around in your mouth for a while. But if that fiery heat lingers for too long, a once enjoyable spicy meal experience becomes a moment of panic. At this point, victims of the lingering spice will consume just about anything to beat the heat.

While spice lovers everywhere swear by different methods — from tall glasses of milk to lemonade — for getting rid of those lingering spicy notes, one trick reigns as the best of them all. To cool down your mouth after eating spicy food, reach for something that has oil in it. From a greasy spoon of peanut butter to a spoonful of olive oil, a lot of different ingredients can fit the bill. Just as long as your spice-killer of choice is oily, it should work to help cool you down. Here's exactly how oil can do just that.