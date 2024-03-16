The Best Method For Roasting A Batch Of Hatch Chiles

It's hard to talk about the cuisine of the Southwest United States without talking about hatch chiles. The versatile peppers, whose green variety shares the mildness of a poblano, hail from the Hatch Valley region of New Mexico, giving them the same regional significance as the San Marzano tomatoes of Campania, Italy, or the Champagne of Champagne, France. It's no wonder hatch chiles are an indisputable ingredient in New Mexican green chili.

Though they're sold frozen or pre-packed far beyond the Land of Enchantment, there's nothing like happening across a farmers market that sells the green kind fresh. If you're lucky enough to find them during their peak harvest season between August and September, do yourself a favor and get a big bag. Go home, roast them, and let them fill your kitchen with their signature smoky-sweet aroma.

You could certainly toss them in olive oil and salt and roast them on a sheet tray in the oven, but if you have access to an open flame from a gas stove, a charcoal grill, or an outdoor fire pit, that's even better — it's a nod to the hatch chile roasting events across the Southwest, in which piles of chiles are roasted in large crates over an open flame. Turn them slowly with a pair of tongs until their skin is evenly charred, then let them cool completely before removing the skin, stems, and seeds.