The Unexpected Booze That Totally Upgrades Hot Chocolate
When the weather gets cooler it's the perfect time to cozy up by the fireside, whether in the comfort of your home or at an outdoor bonfire, and sip on hot drinks. And, there's no hot drink more classic than a cup of hot chocolate.
Now, while many people make this beverage by snagging their favorite hot chocolate brand and stirring the mix into a mug of hot milk or water, you can also make a pretty snazzy hot chocolate from scratch. And, if you do, there's one boozy ingredient you don't want to leave out -– red wine.Although red wine and hot chocolate may sound like an odd mixture, it's one of the best wines to sip when eating dark chocolate. So adding it to hot chocolate leads to a drink that's balanced and even more packed with flavor. What's more, it adds an extra burst of warmth that makes your drink feel all the more cozy.
Why red wine pairs so well with hot chocolate
One of the reasons red wine works so well in hot chocolate has to do with tannins. Tannins are chemical compounds that create astringent and bitter flavors and add depth and complexity. They are found in both red wines and chocolate, and when you mix the two, you get a balanced drink with extra subtlety.
Another reason to make a red wine hot chocolate is that it deepens the flavor of the drink. You'll pick up on extra cocoa notes, and get unique flavors from the wine itself, which add fruity or oaky flavors. Plus, the red wine also adds a burst of acidity, which can balance out the sweet taste of the hot chocolate. The result is a well-rounded drink that's full of nuances.
Of course, if you decide to make the ultimate hot chocolate with red wine, the vino you use matters. A sweet red will bring out more of the sugary notes in your beverage, while a dry wine leads to a richer chocolate drink. Similarly, if you use a fruit-forward wine, such as Sangiovese or Pinot Noir, those notes will shine through. You can also go for raspberry or plum wines to add unique notes and extra sweetness to your hot cocoa.
The best toppings and mix-ins for red wine hot chocolate
Once you've made your hot chocolate, you're probably ready to add some fun mix-ins. A cinnamon stick can give a punchy burst of spice and crank up the heat on your beverage; or, try a sprinkle of a sweet spice, such as nutmeg or allspice. You might want to steer clear of mint though, as the fresh notes don't pair quite as well with red wine and fruity flavors of this drink as they do with a standard hot chocolate.
You can also go with a classic and top your drink with whipped cream, as the rich topping works perfectly against the creamy drink. If you want to crank up your hot cocoa for adults, try a booze-infused whipped cream.
For the puritans out there, you can also just keep things simple with a dash of cocoa powder on top of your hot chocolate. The cocoa can help to pull out the chocolate notes in the drink and enhance the dark, rich flavors. No matter what topping you choose, red wine hot cocoa is a great alternative to a standard spiked hot chocolate recipe and is perfect for toasting the holiday season.