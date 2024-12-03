The Unexpected Booze That Totally Upgrades Hot Chocolate

One of the reasons red wine works so well in hot chocolate has to do with tannins. Tannins are chemical compounds that create astringent and bitter flavors and add depth and complexity. They are found in both red wines and chocolate, and when you mix the two, you get a balanced drink with extra subtlety.

Another reason to make a red wine hot chocolate is that it deepens the flavor of the drink. You'll pick up on extra cocoa notes, and get unique flavors from the wine itself, which add fruity or oaky flavors. Plus, the red wine also adds a burst of acidity, which can balance out the sweet taste of the hot chocolate. The result is a well-rounded drink that's full of nuances.

Of course, if you decide to make the ultimate hot chocolate with red wine, the vino you use matters. A sweet red will bring out more of the sugary notes in your beverage, while a dry wine leads to a richer chocolate drink. Similarly, if you use a fruit-forward wine, such as Sangiovese or Pinot Noir, those notes will shine through. You can also go for raspberry or plum wines to add unique notes and extra sweetness to your hot cocoa.