The Best Wines To Sip When Indulging In Dark Chocolate
If you're looking to indulge in something decadent after dinner, look no further than the classic pairing of wine and dark chocolate. But which wines pair best with dark chocolate? To find out everything we need to know about pairing the two, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Victoria Johnson, the head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates in Denver, Colorado.
Johnson says that dark chocolate works best with dessert wine, which is perfect for an after-dinner treat. She says, "A port wine offers spices and dark fruit which pairs beautifully with a darker chocolate such as an 80%." She adds that port is a great choice because it has a signature sweetness that balances out the bitterness of the dark chocolate. Additionally, port "enhances the chocolate's natural flavors and earthy notes."
If you're not the biggest fan of dessert wine, Johnson also suggests pairing dark chocolate with a Zinfandel, which can fall anywhere between medium-dry and semi-sweet. Johnson says that the complex flavors of Zinfandel makes for a nice contrast to the chocolate's bitterness.
What else to keep in mind when pairing wine and chocolate
There are plenty of general wine pairing tips you can keep in mind when snacking on dark chocolate, but according to Victoria Johnson, it mostly comes down to thinking about the flavors of both the wine and the chocolate. Johnson says, "For example, if you're eating a 70% dark chocolate, it'll be bold, rich, and fruity and it's best to pair with a similarly bold wine." If this tip is a little bit overwhelming for you, remember to read labels. Both wine and chocolate typically have descriptions of what to expect in terms of flavor notes, so you can start there and try out pairings (or ask someone to help you who works at the wine store).
Additionally, if you want the best experience, then you'll want to start with high quality chocolate. In our ranking of 20 dark chocolate brands, we placed Godiva and Divine in the two top spots, so either is a safe pick. It's also worth spending a bit of time learning about dark chocolate, such as from our complete guide on the subject, to make sure you're looking for the right kind.