The Best Wines To Sip When Indulging In Dark Chocolate

If you're looking to indulge in something decadent after dinner, look no further than the classic pairing of wine and dark chocolate. But which wines pair best with dark chocolate? To find out everything we need to know about pairing the two, Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Victoria Johnson, the head chocolatier at Temper Chocolates in Denver, Colorado.

Johnson says that dark chocolate works best with dessert wine, which is perfect for an after-dinner treat. She says, "A port wine offers spices and dark fruit which pairs beautifully with a darker chocolate such as an 80%." She adds that port is a great choice because it has a signature sweetness that balances out the bitterness of the dark chocolate. Additionally, port "enhances the chocolate's natural flavors and earthy notes."

If you're not the biggest fan of dessert wine, Johnson also suggests pairing dark chocolate with a Zinfandel, which can fall anywhere between medium-dry and semi-sweet. Johnson says that the complex flavors of Zinfandel makes for a nice contrast to the chocolate's bitterness.