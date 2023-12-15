We Sipped On And Ranked 13 Hot Chocolate Brands

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Hot chocolate has a long history dating back to the Olmec, Mayan, and Aztec civilizations of Mesoamerica. This early xocolātl bore little resemblance to the powder inside envelopes you mix with water or milk commonly found today. It was a ceremonial or medicinal beverage made from pulverized cocoa beans combined with water, spices, or flowers before getting aerated and served at room temperature.

The hot iteration of this beverage emerged as a noble delicacy in 16th-century Europe. It continued to evolve with the introduction of cocoa powder by Dutch chemist Coenraad Johannes van Houten in 1828. This digestive cocoa powder eventually morphed into the modern-day iteration of a hot cocoa mix, which combines cocoa powder with sugar and other natural or artificial flavorings or preservatives.

There are many brands of hot chocolate or cocoa mix available commercially. I scoured several grocery stores to obtain as many as possible to sip and study. To appreciate the flavor of the cocoa mix as is without being diluted by any dairy, I combined all of these with the suggested amount of water before assessing them based on aroma, texture, flavor, and overall appeal. I then ranked them from least to most favorite. Read on to see which cocoa brand landed on top.